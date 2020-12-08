LIVE | Magashule to report to ANC's Integrity Commission on 12 December - Ramaphosa

12m ago
Ramaphosa talks about the court appearance of Magashule where ANC regalia was burnt and divisive statements were issued. He also speaks out at party leaders who attack the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Ramaphosa urges NEC to respect its own decisions on stepping aside
President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the ANC's problems run deep, calling for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to respect its own decisions and exercise "revolutionary political consciousness".
Ramaphosa made this plea during his political overview at the NEC meeting on Monday.
NEC meeting sees proxy fight over where ANC's 8 January rally should be held
A battle over where the ANC hosts its 8 January rally, that would give either President Cyril Ramaphosa or ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule an edge, became a proxy fight in the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.
Among the issues in the heated debate, which included corruption-accused Magashule stepping aside, NEC leaders from both factions were fighting over where the annual rally should be held.
Cyril goes or Ace stays: Showdown expected at ANC NEC meeting as factions clash
Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule should only step aside from his position if all other leaders who are implicated in wrongdoing – including President Cyril Ramaphosa – do the same.
Ace Magashule rallies two factions
Mpumalanga is becoming ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s playground, and a province in which he appears to be enjoying support from all factions.
This may mean that Magashule has mended his relationship with Deputy President David Mabuza, which took strain when the latter broke ranks with the so-called Premier League at Nasrec in 2017 and backed Cyril Ramaphosa, rather than presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.