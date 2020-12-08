live

48m ago

LIVE | Magashule to report to ANC's Integrity Commission on 12 December - Ramaphosa

16m ago

Ramaphosa: Provinces and regions whose term expires after May 2021 should have their term extended until after the local government elections. We will also make preparations for the National Congress of the ANC Youth League, which we have agreed should be held before the end of March 2021.

16m ago

Ramaphosa: We have agreed that all branches, regions and provinces whose conferences are already due or whose mandates come to an end in 2021, must be allowed to have their Provincial and Regional Conferences before 31 May 2021, in compliance with the Constitution.

19m ago

Ramaphosa talks about the court appearance of Magashule where ANC regalia was burnt and divisive statements were issued. He also speaks out at party leaders who attack the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

28m ago

Ramaphosa: This meeting has had an extension discussion on the issue of corruption. As the NEC we have reaffirmed several important principles.

39m ago

Ramaphosa: This NEC agreed that we have huge tasks that lie ahead of us. It agreed that the task this time is to rebuild our economy following the devastation caused by Covid-19.

43m ago

Ramaphosa: Comrades were very frank and direct and tried to persuade each other through the strength of their arguments. We have not torn ourselves apart. Others expected that there would be walk outs and punch outs. I am sorry to say it did not happen. We did not sharpen divisions.

46m ago

Ramaphosa urges NEC to respect its own decisions on stepping aside

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the ANC's problems run deep, calling for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to respect its own decisions and exercise "revolutionary political consciousness".

Ramaphosa made this plea during his political overview at the NEC meeting on Monday. 

Read here

46m ago

NEC meeting sees proxy fight over where ANC's 8 January rally should be held

A battle over where the ANC hosts its 8 January rally, that would give either President Cyril Ramaphosa or ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule an edge, became a proxy fight in the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

Among the issues in the heated debate, which included corruption-accused Magashule stepping aside, NEC leaders from both factions were fighting over where the annual rally should be held.

Read here

46m ago

Cyril goes or Ace stays: Showdown expected at ANC NEC meeting as factions clash

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule should only step aside from his position if all other leaders who are implicated in wrongdoing – including President Cyril Ramaphosa – do the same.

More here

46m ago

Ace Magashule rallies two factions

Mpumalanga is becoming ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s playground, and a province in which he appears to be enjoying support from all factions.

This may mean that Magashule has mended his relationship with Deputy President David Mabuza, which took strain when the latter broke ranks with the so-called Premier League at Nasrec in 2017 and backed Cyril Ramaphosa, rather than presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Read here
