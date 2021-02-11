LIVE | SONA 2021: Ramaphosa delivers his annual address as SA grapples with Covid-19





What does Ramaphosa need to address during SONA? We ask 3 analysts [For subscribers]

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening at 19:00.

This year's SONA will take place amid unprecedented circumstances as the country faces an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has already killed over 46 000 people.

It will, therefore, be presented in a hybrid manner, where a limited number of MPs will be physically present for the joint sitting of Parliament, with most joining the proceedings virtually.