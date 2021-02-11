live

LIVE | SONA 2021: Ramaphosa delivers his annual address as SA grapples with Covid-19

What does Ramaphosa need to address during SONA? We ask 3 analysts [For subscribers]

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening at 19:00.

This year's SONA will take place amid unprecedented circumstances as the country faces an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has already killed over 46 000 people. 

It will, therefore, be presented in a hybrid manner, where a limited number of MPs will be physically present for the joint sitting of Parliament, with most joining the proceedings virtually. 

3m ago

Putting out fires: Can Ramaphosa inspire hope for a future beyond Covid-19?

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, without a doubt he is expected to make announcements related to the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic is the most immediate crisis and it must be dealt with before any plans for the future can be pursued. Just this week government announced that it will hold off on using the one million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, that were recently delivered to the country – this after a trial found it was less effective than the Covid-19501Y.V2 variant which has been most common amid the second-wave infections.

3m ago

SONA 2021: What do you want Ramaphosa to prioritise? Tell us what you think
3m ago

‘Switch off your TVs or watch soapies instead of SONA’, says NFP

The NFP’s secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe, has called on South Africans to boycott Thursday evening’s state of the nation address (SONA) in protest against poor service delivery under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Instead of wasting electricity on rhetoric, we encourage citizens to either switch off their televisions or just watch soapies and movies.

3m ago

SONA in the time of Corona

No red carpet. No 21-gun salute. No military parade. No Imbongi. Social distancing, yes.

This year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) will be a low-key affair with only 50 representatives of the three arms of state in the National Assembly chamber and the rest participating through virtual technology.

