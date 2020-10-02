LIVE | Asbestos case accused caught with cash in holding cell, wanted to purchase cell phones - NPA

(Stream courtesy, SABC)
8m ago
19m ago
58m ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
Latest developments from Bloemfontein where seven accused in controversial asbestos contract are set to appear
Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Sipho Ngwema, says one accused who is to appear in court on charges of corruption, has been caught with contraband in a prison holding cell.
Ahead of the appearance of seven accused in the Bloemfontein High Court on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the controversial asbestos contract, Ngwema explained that one accused was caught with cash in the prison.
Ngwema said the accused, who is still unknown, was planning to buy cell phones with the cash. He added more charges can be expected to be pressed against the accused.
1h ago
1h ago
Adriaan Basson | Bosasa: Why Vincent Smith's arrest is important
The arrest and prosecution of Vincent Smith is important because it shows that the tentacles of state capture reached into the legislature, writes Adriaan Basson.
1h ago
Devastating indictment sets out how Vincent Smith's opposition to Bosasa in Parliament waned
In failing to declare payments and gifts received from Bosasa, former ANC MP Vincent Smith robbed Parliament of its ability to conduct appropriate oversight of multibillion-rand state contracts, the State alleges.
1h ago
State capture inquiry: Businessman defends payments to ANC, other govt officials
Edwin Sodi, who was involved in an alleged asbestos looting scheme in the Free State, has admitted to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture he made payments to the ANC and other government officials.
1h ago
State capture: Hawks arrest alleged masterminds in R255m Free State asbestos audit scandal
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation or Hawks arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with the controversial and unlawful R255 million 2014 asbestos audit contract.