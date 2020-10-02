live

LIVE | Asbestos case accused caught with cash in holding cell, wanted to purchase cell phones - NPA

Court case is underway, the seven accused have arrived in the Bloemfontein High Court and are seated in the dock, accused of fraud and corruption for the controversial Free State asbestos contract. 

Latest developments from Bloemfontein where seven accused in controversial asbestos contract are set to appear

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Sipho Ngwema, says one accused who is to appear in court on charges of corruption, has been caught with contraband in a prison holding cell.

Ahead of the appearance of seven accused in the Bloemfontein High Court on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the controversial asbestos contract, Ngwema explained that one accused was caught with cash in the prison. 

Ngwema said the accused, who is still unknown, was planning to buy cell phones with the cash. He added more charges can be expected to be pressed against the accused.

Adriaan Basson | Bosasa: Why Vincent Smith's arrest is important

The arrest and prosecution of Vincent Smith is important because it shows that the tentacles of state capture reached into the legislature, writes Adriaan Basson.

Devastating indictment sets out how Vincent Smith's opposition to Bosasa in Parliament waned

In failing to declare payments and gifts received from Bosasa, former ANC MP Vincent Smith robbed Parliament of its ability to conduct appropriate oversight of multibillion-rand state contracts, the State alleges.

State capture inquiry: Businessman defends payments to ANC, other govt officials

Edwin Sodi, who was involved in an alleged asbestos looting scheme in the Free State, has admitted to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture he made payments to the ANC and other government officials.

State capture: Hawks arrest alleged masterminds in R255m Free State asbestos audit scandal

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation or Hawks arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with the controversial and unlawful R255 million 2014 asbestos audit contract.

