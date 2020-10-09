LIVE | Zondo says he's giving Zuma 'an opportunity to clear his name' at the #StateCaptureInquiry

WATCH LIVE:
The commission is experiencing some technical issues - problems with audio. Zondo adjourns proceedings for a few minutes so that it can be sorted out.
Zondo on inconsistencies from Zuma's legal team: "When I invited Mr Zuma last year to appear before the commission, from the 15th to the 19th of July, they criticised me for inviting him, saying that that's not provided for in any rules, saying 'In terms of what rule are you inviting our client?'. When it was just a courtesy, to say, let's not issue a summons, because he has promised to cooperate with the commission. They seemed to have an objection to say 'Why are you not acting in terms of the rules?'."
Zondo: "The legal team has now applied that I should authorise a summons. Then they oppose that and say 'You make it as if he does not [cooperate]'."
Zondo: "How can I ignore all of those things? All I'm doing, I'm doing my job to establish exactly what happened, so that I can prepare a report that is based on evidence that has been presented by a cross-section of people."
Zondo: "And if he is implicated, I'm giving him an opportunity to come here and clear his name. But I want to know what he has to say about those things. He might say he doesn't want to clear his name, that's fine. But I want to know what he knows about the things that have been said."
Pretorius now summarises his argument and the evidence before the commission, related to Zuma.
Zondo refers to some of the previous testimony heard at the commission, particularly the evidence presented by former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, who said he was replaced as finance minister (by Des van Rooyen) to take up a post at the BRICS bank.
From evidence heard at the commission, Zondo questions how the Guptas knew about these developments beforehand. Zondo says he also heard from a representative of the BRICS bank that that's not the way it works, that's not how people are appointed.
Reference is also made to the alleged offers of Cabinet positions by the Guptas to Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor, who have appeared before the commission. This all happened during Zuma's term as president.
Zuma and his legal team stated that there are grounds for him not to appear before the commission, because it clashed with his preparations for his criminal trial in the High Court.
Pretorius disagrees. "Our submission is that it's not a good enough reason to refuse to appear. But if the former president does believe it is, you chair will exercise your discretion in terms of your mandate. You will exercise your discretion in terms of the directives that govern your chairing of the commission."
Pretorius: "If he believes there are grounds not to appear on a particular date, he's free to raise those with you - but not in those general terms."
The commission needs to complete its work by the end of December, says Pretorius, to enable Zondo to write his report by March next year.
Zondo: "The audi alteram partem rule is there for the benefit of the person who may be adversely affected by my decision. He has a right to waive that right, to say 'Well, I don't want to be heard' - that he has a right to do, and I can't force him, for purposes of observing that right."
Zondo: "But where I can force him, as I understand the law, is where I believe that he has information that may assist the commission in its investigation. But then in that case, I'm forcing him not for purposes of hearing his side of the story, I'm forcing him in order to do my work. To investigate the issues that I'm supposed to investigate."
Pretorius tells Zondo that 34 witnesses who have appeared at the commission have implicated Zuma and he is required to appear to address the allegations.
Pretorius continues: "...the rules, the record, as well as the consistent practice are all confirmed by the arrangement now that you determine the dates."
Pretorius: "Chair, the power of the commission, lest there be any doubt, certainly in the public mind, to issue summons is set out in Section 3(1) of The Commissions Act, which states very clearly that you as the commission have the power of a court of law to compel attendance by way of summons."
Pretorius: "So that's a statutory power that you have, and that's a power equivalent to that of the High Court."
Pretorius read a letter from Zuma's lawyers which stated that he would not be participating in the hearings until Zondo recuses himself. Zuma believes Zondo has already found him guilty of state capture.
Proceedings are under way.
Advocate Paul Pretorius, for the commission's legal team, is now addressing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on the matter at hand - the application for an order authorising the commission's secretary to issue former president Jacob Zuma a summons to appear at the commission.
Zuma vs Zondo: Foundation takes aim at inquiry's chairperson, slams plan to issue summonses
"The Zondo commission on state capture is nothing but a bastardisation of legal processes to achieve political ends for those who pull the strings from behind," the Jacob Zuma Foundation says.
In its strongly-worded statement, the foundation questioned the legality of an application by the commission's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to compel acting secretary Bridgitte Shabalala to issue a summons to compel Zuma to appear before it to answer questions.
The foundation also called him out for issuing a notice to Zuma four days before the scheduled application for a summons.
"This is done at this late stage and a few days before an already set date for this pre-determined application."
'You attack Ace Magashule, you attack us' - supporters during march to Zondo commission
The ANC has no excuse for delaying a national general council (NGC) meeting, one of the organisers of the "Hands off Ace Magashule" campaign and ANC member of Parliament Thabo Mmutle told News24.
A fleet of cars are currently moving towards the Zondo commission to protest what they say is a "politically motivated attack" on former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
The protest was organised shortly after reports emerged this week that an alleged warrant of arrest would be executed against Magashule. The Hawks have denied the existence of such a warrant.
Mmutle, one of the chief organisers and a former ANC Youth League national executive committee (NEC) member, said they were marching towards the commission of inquiry on state capture to protest against the manner in which Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was "playing politics".
Zuma won't attend state capture commission until 'biased' Zondo recuses himself
Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers have written to chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, asking him to recuse himself due to his "biased disposition" towards the former leader.
In a letter drafted by his legal team, Mabuza Attorneys, Zuma states that he is of the view that he has been "targeted" by the commission of inquiry.
This follows an ultimatum made by Zondo earlier this month, when he announced before proceedings at the commission that new, non-negotiable dates for Zuma's appearance to give evidence would be from 16 to 20 November.
He said that, on 9 October at 09:00, the commission would hear an application brought by its legal team for an order authorising the issuing of a summons.
Zuma Foundation tells Zondo to stop 'playing to the media gallery'
The Jacob Zuma Foundation says Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo should not allow his "personal issues" with former president Jacob Zuma to blind his judgment.
"We call upon the chairperson not to allow his personal issues with [former] president Zuma to blind his judgment. We call upon the chairperson not to play to the media gallery as such conduct belongs outside the judiciary.
"It is inappropriate for the judiciary to use the media to tarnish the reputation of parties in legal proceedings just to seek favour with the media at the expense of the process and other witnesses," the foundation said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday.
Zondo gives Jacob Zuma new 'non-negotiable' dates to appear before state capture inquiry
Chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that the new dates for former president Jacob Zuma's appearance to give evidence will be from 16 to 20 November.
He said on 9 October at 09:00 the commission will hear an application brought by the legal team of the commission for an order authorising the issuing of summons.
Zondo said if they do not appear the application will proceed without them.
"I know that in their letter his attorneys said dates should be negotiated with his or with them, no dates will be negotiated. This commission has made it clear to the attorneys who represented him before that this commission does not negotiate dates with witnesses.