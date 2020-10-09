LIVE | Zondo says he's giving Zuma 'an opportunity to clear his name' at the #StateCaptureInquiry

Zondo on inconsistencies from Zuma's legal team: "When I invited Mr Zuma last year to appear before the commission, from the 15th to the 19th of July, they criticised me for inviting him, saying that that's not provided for in any rules, saying 'In terms of what rule are you inviting our client?'. When it was just a courtesy, to say, let's not issue a summons, because he has promised to cooperate with the commission. They seemed to have an objection to say 'Why are you not acting in terms of the rules?'."

Zondo: "The legal team has now applied that I should authorise a summons. Then they oppose that and say 'You make it as if he does not [cooperate]'."