LIVE | Protesters target liquor truck, damage City of Tshwane vehicle as taxi drivers protest in Pretoria

UPDATE | Hijacked bus located, female driver unharmed amid taxi protest chaos in Pretoria

Protesting taxi drivers and operators took to the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday morning, allegedly hijacking a bus driven by a female driver. The location of the driver and bus was still unknown by 07:00, but the bus has since been located and its driver released unharmed.

The bus was also not damaged and was being taken to the City of Tshwane bus depot, City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba told News24.