36m ago

LIVE | Protesters target liquor truck, damage City of Tshwane vehicle as taxi drivers protest in Pretoria

Taxi owners have started converging at the old Putco depot in Tshwane. They are protesting for covid-19 relief funds in the amount of over R1.1 billion. (Alex Mitchley, News24
Taxi owners have started converging at the old Putco depot in Tshwane. They are protesting for covid-19 relief funds in the amount of over R1.1 billion.
35m ago

UPDATE | Hijacked bus located, female driver unharmed amid taxi protest chaos in Pretoria

Protesting taxi drivers and operators took to the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday morning, allegedly hijacking a bus driven by a female driver. The location of the driver and bus was still unknown by 07:00, but the bus has since been located and its driver released unharmed.

The bus was also not damaged and was being taken to the City of Tshwane bus depot, City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba told News24.

35m ago

Matrics affected by Gauteng taxi strikes can write at any school, arrive late - Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says matrics affected by the taxi strike in Gauteng on Wednesday can write their exams at any school near to them.

In addition, they can arrive up to an hour late, and bus operators have been told to transport them at no cost.

36m ago

WATCH | N1 from Soweto gridlocked as striking taxi drivers block freeway

The N1 north between Johannesburg and Pretoria was brought to a near standstill as striking taxi drivers and operators from various associations blocked the freeway on Wednesday morning.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, traffic was very heavy by around 07:30.Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 and use the Soweto Highway as an alternative route, Minnaar said. 

Earlier in Pretoria, buses were directed back to the City of Tshwane depot after taxi protesters allegedly hijacked a bus with a female driver and kicked passengers off buses. 

