1h ago

LIVE | Taxi strike in Gauteng: Highways blocked, commuters stranded

Taxis blockade main entrances in and out of Laudium, Pretoria. (Yusuf Abramjee @Abramjee, Twitter)
Taxis blockade main entrances in and out of Laudium, Pretoria. (Yusuf Abramjee @Abramjee, Twitter)
15m ago

A taxi operator who wishes to remain anonymous says they've just received the call to strike and will be embarking on it now. Says what the govt are doing is wrong, R5k not enough for him and his drivers.

34m ago

Health worker Macy Chunps says she's been waiting since 6am for a taxi. Another commuter, Sibanda, says the same. Both are worried what their work will say about their absence.

1h ago

Thousands of Gauteng taxi commuters face being stranded as Santaco plans strike on Monday

Scores of commuters in Gauteng will be left stranded after taxis have threatened to down tools on Monday.Santaco is aggrieved over the loss of income, and fears banks will resume deducting debts from 1 July.

1h ago

Lockdown taxi strike: Mbalula pleads with industry: 'This is not the time for war'

Mbalula has urged taxis to keep running, not go to war with government. Government has no more money to give - and already scraped the bottom of the barrel, he says.

