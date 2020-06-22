LIVE | Taxi strike in Gauteng: Highways blocked, commuters stranded

9m ago
Thousands of Gauteng taxi commuters face being stranded as Santaco plans strike on Monday
Scores of commuters in Gauteng will be left stranded after taxis have threatened to down tools on Monday.Santaco is aggrieved over the loss of income, and fears banks will resume deducting debts from 1 July.
Lockdown taxi strike: Mbalula pleads with industry: 'This is not the time for war'
Mbalula has urged taxis to keep running, not go to war with government. Government has no more money to give - and already scraped the bottom of the barrel, he says.