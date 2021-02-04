LIVE | Zondo commission resumes with Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Dr Makhosi Khoza

After the meeting, she was invited to lunch by Des van Rooyen, then the ANC whip in the SCOF. Pinky Kekana also attended the lunch. At the lunch Van Rooyen said she is "counter-revolutionary" and asked why she questioned "comrade Dudu". She was told to never question comrades. In an affidavit to the commission, Van Rooyen denied that this happened. "I think Des van Rooyen knows very well that this took place," said Khoza.

- Jan Gerber