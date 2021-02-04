LIVE | Zondo commission resumes with Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from Dr Makhosi Khoza

2m ago
Khoza says Jackson Mthembu's predecessor as ANC chief whip, Stone Sizani, didn't appreciate parliamentary oversight over the executive.
"He never took it kindly when we criticised the executive as members of the ANC." When Mthembu became chief whip, they suddenly had space to express themselves. She believes Mthembu was conflicted: he wanted them to do the right thing, but he was also a party loyalist.
- Jan Gerber
Khoza tells the commission that before the ad hoc committee inquiring into the SABC - on which Khoza served - she was called to a meeting at a Johannesburg hotel by then Communications Minister Faith Muthambi. Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was also there. Muthambi told Khoza she has only one boss - then president Jacob Zuma - and he would consider Khoza for Finance Minister if she would accept that she has only one boss.
After the meeting, she was invited to lunch by Des van Rooyen, then the ANC whip in the SCOF. Pinky Kekana also attended the lunch. At the lunch Van Rooyen said she is "counter-revolutionary" and asked why she questioned "comrade Dudu". She was told to never question comrades. In an affidavit to the commission, Van Rooyen denied that this happened. "I think Des van Rooyen knows very well that this took place," said Khoza.
Khoza tells the commission in the Fifth Parliament, during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance, then chairperson of the SAA board presented a plan to replace white pilots with young black pilots. Khoza questioned this, saying that the SAA is lauded for its safety record, thanks to those pilots. In a heated debate, her ANC colleagues said she is anti-transformation.
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza tells the commission during her stint as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, she was removed "because the ANC felt I was too vocal about things that should be internal". She called for the removal of a deputy mayor.
