LIVE | Zondo commission to hear more evidence on spies, black ops as 'unidentified witness' testifies

6m ago
Zondo commission has resumed, Adv Paul Pretorius will lead evidence of unidentified witness.
35m ago
State capture: SSA gave firearms, ammunition to non-members, claims spy boss
State Security Agency (SSA) operatives unlawfully gave firearms and ammunition to non-members, but it is not known why the weapons were given or what they were used for.
This information was revealed by the SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta, who was testifying before the State Capture Inquiry on Tuesday.
