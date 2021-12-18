'Living in the dark ages': Stellenbosch ANC rips into DA mayor over land expropriation bill

Stellenbosch's mayor sees the failed land expropriation bill as a victory for locals.

The National Assembly failed to pass the constitutional amendment to allow expropriation without compensation.

The opposition ANC believes the mayor is out of touch with the marginalised communities of her municipality.

The opposition ANC in the Stellenbosch municipality says the town's mayor is still "living in the dark ages", as she welcomed the National Assembly's failure to pass the land expropriation bill.

Gesie van Deventer, the mayor of Stellenbosch, labelled the "unwarranted" attempts to amend the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation as a victory for property rights.

She said, as mayor, she would rather see more residents owning their own homes and not living as permanent tenants of the state.

Expressing her commitment to protecting and expanding property rights for all, the mayor said providing ownership to residents has been a key priority for her since 2016.

'A passport to economic participation'

"More than 2 200 deeds have been transferred to their rightful owners since then and there are many more still to come. We remain committed and are working tirelessly on this project. We want to see more of our residents owning their own homes and not living as permanent tenants of the state," she added.

"We adopted a policy on the management of municipal agricultural land, which has enabled us to make any available municipal agricultural land available to emerging farmers, thereby ensuring just and equitable land reform, economic growth and food security. Ownership brings with it security and acts as a passport to economic participation."

She added:

Just and equitable land reform can be achieved without the need to amend the Constitution.

Statistics SA's Community Survey in 2016 found that, from a total of 52 374 households in the Stellenbosch municipal area, 35% do not have access to formal housing.

The DA opposes state custodianship and a constitutional amendment because it believes it would infringe on South Africans' right to property, including land.

The ANC and EFF agree on land expropriation, but do not see eye to eye on how it should be implemented.

The ANC's eight councillors in the Stellenbosch municipality were not in agreement with the mayor's assessment of the expropriation bill.

Taking a swipe at Van Deventer, ANC councillor Monwabisi Gregory Rataza said she was "still living in the dark ages".

He said:

The Stellenbosch municipality is the custodian of big tracts of farmland that are under long-term leases to white farmers.





Rataza said the DA-led municipality was threatened by the possibility that the expropriation bill would be passed, bringing an end to long-term leases for white farmers.

Rataza believes the DA, as the ruling party, is out of touch with the working class and the marginalised poor communities in its municipality.

"Glaring examples are evident in areas like Kayamandi, where dirt on the streets and raw sewage running into people's houses have become the norm. The municipality is focused on budgeting for the affluent areas to create the impression to the outside world that they are a well-run municipality," he said.