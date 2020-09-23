33m ago

add bookmark

Living large and in the dark: City Power cuts electricity in posh estates over unpaid bills of R13m

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City Power cuts illegal connections in Johannesburg.
City Power cuts illegal connections in Johannesburg.
Twitter/CityPowerJHB
  • JHB City Power cut electricity supply at several posh estates in Dainfern on Wednesday.
  • City Power says residents at at least 204 properties owed millions in revenue.
  • The highest single debt for one customer was R1.4m.

Johannesburg City Power cut electricity supply to several posh estates in Dainfern in an operation on Wednesday, due to residents owing R13 million.

"The utility was initially delayed by the resistance from the owners of Dainfern Estate, but were eventually allowed entry after we threatened to cut the whole complex off," spokesperson Isaac Mangena said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The operation is part of City Power's revenue collection efforts targeting those who owe [on] their electricity bill, [are] illegally connected to our network, bridged meters, and meters that have been tampered with to ensure the customer is not correctly billed," he added.

The operation targeted Dainfern Extension, Dainfern Proper, and Dainfern Ridge, where City Power said it was owed and losing millions in revenue.  

"There are 204 overdue customers targeted by today's operation, collectively owing City Power R13 million. 

"The highest single debt for one customer is R1.4 million, and the house was found with no meter, thus illegally connected. At least 40 customers collectively owe City Power amounts between R100 000 and R1.4 million," Mangena further  explained.

The operation saw at least 10 properties visited, with six cut off during the operation.

The customers who lost electricity supply on Wednesday was expected to settle the bill immediately or pay a 10% down payment from the amount owing, before making an arrangement with the City of Johannesburg. 

"[For example] the customer owing R1.4 million will be asked to pay R104 000 and sign an admission of debt arrangement at the City before being reconnected.  The main reason for the operation is to deal with overloading of the network and recover lost revenue caused by those stealing electricity," Mangena said.The operation included officials from the City Power Revenue Protection Unit, with the help of the Joburg Metro Police Department.

Related Links
SEE | Illegal connections in Alexandra: Several City Power vehicles damaged as residents block...
City Power loses about R2bn due to illegal connections and non-technical issues
City Power removes more than 50 tons of illegally connected wires
Read more on:
city powergautengjohannesburgelectricity
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 312 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 1763 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.04
(-1.75)
ZAR/GBP
21.73
(-1.66)
ZAR/EUR
19.91
(-1.41)
ZAR/AUD
12.10
(-0.52)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.35)
Gold
1863.85
(-2.12)
Silver
22.96
(-5.95)
Platinum
841.00
(-3.54)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2231.00
(+1.34)
All Share
54247.81
(+1.84)
Top 40
50127.05
(+2.04)
Financial 15
9588.13
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
74229.70
(+3.26)
Resource 10
53508.98
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo