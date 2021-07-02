Livingstone Hospital infested with rats: Report lifts lid on state of Eastern Cape hospitals

A Public Protector report into Eastern Cape hospitals have found these facilities to be dysfunctional and unable to offer quality health care.

The deficiencies included acute staff shortages, crumbling infrastructure, a shortage of medical equipment and an insufficient supply of PPE.

The report follows inspections at four Eastern Cape hospitals by the the Public Protector's office on 4 and 5 August 2020.

The 661-bed rat infested Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, the largest health facility in the Eastern Cape, is dysfunctional and fails to offer suitable health services to the people it serves.



This was the findings in a report released by Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, on Wednesday, into allegations of worsening conditions at Eastern Cape hospitals.

Gcaleka and her team spent the two days in the Eastern Cape investigating whether the provincial health department was fulfilling its obligations as prescribed by the Constitution and the law and if failure to do so amounted to improper conduct and maladministration.

At the Livingstone Hospital, the conditions of which had been documented by the media, "systemic deficiencies" were found.

"The investigation revealed that the administration of health by the ECDoH (Eastern Cape Department of Health) at Nessie Knight, Mthatha, Livingstone and Uitenhage hospitals does not accord with the obligations imposed by the Constitution and the law," said Gcaleka.

At Livingstone and Uitenhage hospitals, staff shortages, deteriorating physical infrastructure and shortages of medical equipment and machinery were observed.



Gcaleka said the same systemic deficiencies were reflected in submissions by hospital management and in the submissions by union representatives who had engaged with the investigation team.

The province's health department failed to ensure adequate conditions for the "enjoyment, delivery and access" to effective healthcare services for the communities of Sulenkama, Mthatha, Gqeberha and Uitenhage.

Addressing the media, Gcaleka added: "Such failure by ECDoH amounts to contravention of the relevant sections of the Constitution, relevant sections of the National Health Act and the regulations."

The Eastern Cape health department did not dispute the observations and findings, said Gcaleka in her 106 page report.

In her report, Gcaleka listed the most visible systemic, administrative and infrastructural deficiencies made during the site inspections.

The report also found:

- The Livingstone Hospital was plagued by instability in leadership caused by undue delays in filling senior management positions such as CEO; - Structural discontent, lack of an organogram and severe under-funding of the hospital - There is a lack of synergy between the hospital and the Eastern Cape provincial government and lack of support of the hospital by the province; and - Overcrowding of the hospital due to lack of district hospitals in the area to treat patients with minor illnesses.

Gcaleka further revealed that vital machines/equipment were not being maintained, as a result patients were transferred to private hospitals at high costs.



The hospital bought a cath-lab in 2018 for R17.8 million with the intention of ensuring quality service so that patients need not be compelled to use private hospitals - yet it has not, to date, been used, the report said.

Gcaleka found that it was purchased without any maintenance plan - the machine was not fully installed and its warranty was no longer valid.

The report said the Eastern Cape health department must ensure that the recruitment processes for vacant leadership positions at Livingstone and Uitenhage hospitals were finalised within 60 days, and that the filling of other critical positions at the hospitals must be prioritised

The report also revealed there was an insufficient supply of clean linen at Livingstone hospital.

As such, patients used their bedding from home because of the shortage and the casualty unit also did not have enough linen for patients.

The report further revealed that the drainage area at the hospital was faulty and worsened rat infestation.

Psychiatric patients were still accommodated at the hospital - as a result the casualty department must still deal with psychiatric patients who were potentially dangerous at times, the report further revealed.

There was also a shortage of PPE, such as gumboots, gloves, body bags, and thermometers.

Shortage of nursing and non-clinical staff, such as cleaners and porters, as a result the conditions at the hospital, were often unhygienic.