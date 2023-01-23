1h ago

Load shedding disrupts court appearance of ANC MP accused of killing his wife

Ntwaagae Seleka
Sibusiso Kula.
Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Load shedding forced the court to adjourn the hearing of an ANC MP accused of killing his wife.
  • The court heard arguments as to why Sibusiso Kula should be granted bail, when the power went off.
  • Kula is accused of stabbing his wife at their home in Kanana last year.

Load shedding interrupted the court proceedings of an ANC MP accused of killing his wife.

Sibusiso Kula sat, smiling, in the dock as his lawyer, Gcina Dlanjwa, argued that he should be granted bail.

Kula is accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, 31, at their home in Kanana, North West, two months ago.

He is facing a charge of premeditated murder.

It is alleged that Kula lied to the police about what happened to his wife the night she was stabbed and killed.

In court, Kula repeatedly turned to the gallery, packed with senior ANC members, including Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and North West MECs.

The ANC members were opposed to the granting of bail.

Outside court, the ANC and EFF chanted slogans and carried placards, which said Kula, 34, should not be released.

The prosecutor, Harriet Seiphehlo, argued that Kula be kept in custody.

"The bail application is an urgent application before the court. I've highlighted that, before we can proceed, I have insufficient information that I need to be assisted with by the investigating officer.

"The murder happened last year. The case was only brought to court today. We don't have enough information. We ask to be given enough time to discuss the matter with the investigating officer," Seiphehlo said.

"We understand that he faces a charge of murder. I've noticed that his lawyer has been hammering on his rights.

"What about the interest of the deceased and her family here? We want time to consult with the investigating officer.

"The State must place enough evidence for the bail application. After discussion with the senior public prosecutor, this is a premeditated murder.

"We don't want to leave anything behind for the court to make a just decision," said Seiphehlo.

Dlanjwa, however, opposed the State's plea.

"We object to their request. Kula is here on a count of murder. The said offence is alleged to have taken place on 27 November 2022.

"It's almost two months since it occurred. On that day, the police were at the scene. They interviewed him again on 29 November and 1 December.

"The police were aware, as of 27 November, that the offence warrants serious investigation. A week before his arrest, Kula approached the investigating officer, enquiring about the developments over the death of his wife. 

"Subsequently, he was arrested on 20 January this year in the early hours. He is the sole breadwinner for their three minor kids. 

"They are left unattended and looked after by his younger brother and neighbours," Dlanjwa said.

Dlanjwa added that keeping Kula in custody would infringe on his rights.

"The State has not advanced substantial reasons why he must be in custody.

"Kula undertook, from the first day, to assist the police in his best ability to find the culprits who committed the deed.

"The State makes no cogent explanation to the court that is sufficient to warrant any justification to grant a postponement.

"His personal liberty and rights to be released on bail are the essential foundation of our Constitution. It won't be in the interest of justice that the matter is postponed," Dlanjwa argued.


