Load shedding disrupts first day of trial against Enyobeni tavern owners, causes delays

The trial against Enyobeni tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu has been postponed to 23 May.

Only one of three witnesses lined up for Tuesday could give evidence before the court decided to end proceedings prematurely because of load shedding.

The court recording machines are usually switched off 30 minutes before the planned power outages to avoid losing recordings.

The first day of the contravention of the Liquor Act trial against the owners of Enyobeni tavern was disrupted by load shedding.



On Tuesday, the State could not continue leading the evidence of the first witness, Mncedisi Kwinana, who lives near the tavern, due to a planned power outage for the precinct of the East London Magistrates Court.

The court heard that machines recording evidence needed to be switched off at least 30 minutes before the power cuts to avoid loss of recordings. Magistrate Kevin von Bratt postponed the trial to 23 May.

There were no earlier dates the defence and State could agree on due to their busy work schedules.



Eastern Cape Liquor Board officials Nontsikelelo Nokhele and Phumlani Tyali were also scheduled to take the stand on Tuesday but the court predicted an hour wouldn't be enough for them to give evidence due to the three-hour power outages.

The outages were planned for 12:00 until 15:00.

In November the owners of the Scenery Park tavern, Siyakhangela Ndevu, 52, and his wife, Vuyokazi, 43, pleaded not guilty to a charge of contravening the Liquor Act for allegedly selling alcohol to underage children on the night 12 girls and nine boys died at their tavern.



The couple previously told News24 they wouldn't apologise for the incident because they didn't kill the children. They are currently out on warning.

The pair had pleaded not guilty to selling liquor to underage children as well as a second charge of coercing two staff members to sell the intoxicating drinks to minors.

The court previously heard that evidence in possession of the State suggested that only nine of the 21 children were sold liquor.

There is also an underage survivor, who is believed to have bought alcohol at the tavern.

Twenty-one young people died at the Scenery Park tavern during a chaotic party.



On the first day of the much-anticipated trial, Kwinana told the court he had had many quarrels with Siyakhangela Ndevu over the nuisance caused by his tavern which included noise pollution as well as chaos caused by his young patrons.

"I called him once and told him how the patrons were leaving a trail of destruction in my yard. His response was that I should fence my yard. He put the blame on me," said Kwinana.

Kwinana, whose house is close to the tavern, testified that he used to visit the popular spot but stopped drinking there after it started to be frequented by underage children, including his own.

Kwinana, who also ran a spaza shop at his home, told the court how drunk underage patrons would trespass on his property and use his outside toilet without his permission and also urinate on his grounds.

"I would be able to chase them away during the day but more mess is caused when my family and I are asleep at night. We would wake up to pads, condoms, urine all over my yard," said Kwinana.

The trial continues on 23 May.



