4m ago

Share

Load shedding halts second trial of convicted sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gerhard Ackerman.
Gerhard Ackerman.
Alex Mitchley/News24
  • In April, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of more than 700 charges of possession of child pornography, rape, human trafficking and sexual grooming linked to a child sex abuse ring he ran.
  • In a separate matter, Ackerman is also on trial for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy in 2018.
  • The trial was postponed on Wednesday due to the court being impacted by load shedding.

The sexual assault trial against Gerhard Ackerman, who was recently convicted for running a child sex abuse ring, has been postponed because of load shedding.

Ackerman briefly appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where the investigating officer was meant to testify in a sexual assault case dating back to 2018.

However, due to the rolling blackouts impacting the court building, the matter had to be postponed to 24 May.

News24 previously reported that before Ackerman was arrested in the sex abuse ring case, he was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault.

It is alleged that Ackerman sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy, in a public bathroom in an upmarket country club in Johannesburg in August 2018.

The boy was at the country club to play a hockey match against a rival school.

READ | Child sex abuse ring: Gerhard Ackerman found guilty of child porn charges, sex trafficking, grooming

The victim's mother, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of her son, told News24 her son had started the hockey game but was substituted just before halftime.

Sitting on the side of the field, he decided to go to the bathroom to relieve himself.  

There, he was allegedly met by a man who had his arm in a sling.

"He went into the urinals and was approached and blockaded [by the accused]," the mother said.

"[The accused] had his arm in a sling and told [the victim] that he needed help with his pants because he only had one available hand."

The accused then allegedly forced the victim to touch his penis four times before the victim managed to get away.

Ackerman pleaded not guilty to the charges.

READ | 'He had nightmares': A mother's anguish as son relives trauma of abuse at hands of child sex ring-accused

Ackerman was arrested on 24 August 2018 and released on R5 000 bail three days later.

While out on bail, Ackerman was arrested again along with well-known senior advocate and acting High Court judge Paul Kennedy.

While Kennedy died by suicide before the trial started, Ackerman was found guilty of more than 700 charges in April, including possession of child pornography, human trafficking, rape, sexual grooming of children, attempted murder, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children.

These charges were all linked to the child sex abuse ring that he masterminded in Johannesburg, which ran under the guise of being a massage parlour.

Ackerman was also found guilty of exposing and touching himself in front of minor children in public bathrooms on three separate occasions.

He is due to be sentenced in July.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
paul kennedygerhard ackermangautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 783 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 886 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 3430 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.72
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.60
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.50
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.63
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,108.39
+0.6%
Palladium
1,586.79
+1.1%
Gold
2,028.04
-0.3%
Silver
25.54
-0.3%
Brent Crude
77.44
+0.6%
Top 40
72,164
-0.1%
All Share
77,616
-0.2%
Resource 10
70,890
-0.1%
Industrial 25
104,630
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,196
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

9h ago

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo