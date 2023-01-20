1h ago

add bookmark

Load shedding: Johannesburg's plan to supplement failing power supply

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Gallo/ Lubabalo Lesolle
  • City Power has gone to market for alternative energy sources in an effort to mitigate load shedding. 
  • Johannesburg is seeking energy companies for a short-term purchasing agreement of up to 36 months. 
  • Ninety percent of the city's power comes from Eskom. 

City Power has finally gone to market for alternative energy sources in an effort to mitigate load shedding. 

On Thursday, the mayor, Mpho Phalatse, announced that the bulk electricity supplier had published requests for proposals from companies for a short-term purchasing agreement of up to 36 months.

This comes after the Energy Indaba in May last year. The two-day event saw energy officials, experts and City officials coming together to discuss solutions to the energy issue. 

At the close of the event, Phalatse said that, within the following three months, City Power would go to market. She said the projects would then begin in a phased approach over 18–24 months.  

Now, almost eight months later, and with load shedding getting worse, the City is finally making headway. 

Johannesburg gets 90% of its electricity from Eskom and 10% from independent power producer (IPP), Kelvin Power. 

The City is hoping to add between 400MW and 500MW of additional power to the grid. 

READ | SA is one step away from Stage 8 load shedding as breakdowns, cash shortages lead to disaster

Phalatse said publishing the requests for proposals signalled "a clear start for Joburg as we embark on the journey of securing reliable, sustainable and affordable energy that will keep the economy running and the lights on, thus sustaining and improving lives and livelihoods". 

"A city whose contribution to the national economy is almost 16%, while making up 40% of Gauteng's economy, cannot be left without energy for hours on end," she said. 

Michael Sun, the MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Service, said the launch of the first phase of the IPP Programme was a culmination of many hours of work by City Power. 

"While I am proud of the efforts thus far, this is only the beginning of the multiparty government's determined effort to shield residents from the socioeconomic poison of rolling blackouts."

The City is also undergoing an approval process for ministerial determination to procure power on a longer-term basis from IPPs.

According to the statement, by going out into the market now, City Power seeks to secure extra capacity from diversified energy sources, including solar, gas, battery storage, waste-to-energy, and the option of gas-to-power.

The CEO of City Power, Tshifularo Mashava, said: "The traditional business model of procuring the bulk of our power from Eskom is no longer viable. Eskom itself has conceded to that effect. For this reason, we have developed a sustainable energy strategy that includes procuring power from diverse sources."

READ | City Power runs out of stock to replace vandalised mini substations

According to Phalatse, this step follows a five-month-long consultation with the National Departments of Treasury, Mineral Resources and Energy, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, and the City of Cape Town.

Johannesburg hopes to follow in the footsteps of Cape Town, which has embarked on its plans to move away from Eskom completely.

The City will begin its second phase of IPP procurement in February.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powereskommpho phalatsegautengjohannesburgelectricityload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 933 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 276 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.23
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.58
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.7%
Platinum
1,042.65
+0.9%
Palladium
1,728.86
-1.1%
Gold
1,929.99
-0.1%
Silver
23.96
+0.5%
Brent Crude
86.16
+1.4%
Top 40
73,193
-0.2%
All Share
79,270
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,250
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,010
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

8h ago

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo