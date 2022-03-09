1h ago

add bookmark

Load shedding, vandalism wreak havoc on Metrorail train services across Cape Town

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Metrorail trains outside Cape Town station.
Metrorail trains outside Cape Town station.
PHOTO: Jonathan Lestrade/Son
  • It was touch and go for Cape Town's train service on Wednesday because of load shedding.
  • The provincial Department of Transport says this is undermining the stability of the service.
  • The situation has been compounded by vandalism.

Train commuters in Cape Town had to keep their fingers crossed during load shedding on Wednesday as Metrorail worked to keep systems up and running.

On Tuesday, services had to be cancelled because of vandalism at the Tafelbaai high voltage substation, on top of load shedding.

It was not the first time the substation had been targeted. In December, it was set alight.

The Western Cape's Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said commuters spent time and money to make up for an unreliable service, and added that it was undermining the Passenger Rail Agency of SA's (Prasa) efforts to keep commuter services going.

He called on Prasa and the national Department of Transport to "do what is necessary" to protect rail assets for the sake of commuters.

READ | Prasa to include MK veterans as rail corridor coordinators in safety revamp

"It can no longer be that commuters have to pay for the continuous failures of state-owned entities," he said.

Metrorail said the vandalism knocked power out across the region and although operations were largely restored, problems may persist.

Metrorail said: 

We are far from full capacity, and the expected load shedding will have an impact on corridor service delivery. We may still have some delays and cancellations, but we will keep you updated throughout the day.

Prasa is in the process of training security guards drawn from veterans of uMkhonto we Sizwe to protect the rail network. It was also adding new trains to make up for those destroyed by arsonists.

Cape Town Central station was also being expanded.

Vandalism, theft

During a presentation to the Western Cape legislature in February, Prasa explained that there were 444 train trips on 13 lines in the Western Cape in June 2019.

Before lockdown in 2020, this went down to 220, and by February 2022, it dropped to 150, running on six lines.

In March, the Railway Safety Regulator granted Metrorail a certificate to run the new Electric Motor Units on the Southern Line at peak and off-peak times.

The issues faced include having to relocate people living on a railway line in Langa.

The main reasons for train delays were said to be vandalism of signal systems, and the introduction of new rolling stock.

Cancellations were typically caused by theft of lines, sand on the lines due to wind in the Fish Hoek and Simon's Town areas, and vandalism of electrical supply.



We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
metrorailprasaeskomcape townwestern capecrimeload shedding
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5833 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 11533 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.93
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.65
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.10
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,995.75
-2.7%
Silver
26.01
-1.5%
Palladium
3,014.00
-5.2%
Platinum
1,109.50
-4.2%
Brent Crude
127.98
+3.7%
Top 40
66,499
+0.3%
All Share
72,690
+0.4%
Resource 10
82,341
-3.4%
Industrial 25
80,087
+3.8%
Financial 15
15,292
+2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo