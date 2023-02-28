54m ago

Share

Load shedding: Western Cape hands over millions to municipalities to address power crisis

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Western Cape Government allocated R88.815 million for municipalities. 
  • The money will be used to procure emergency diesel generators.
  • A symbolic cheque was handed over to various mayors who attended the event.

The Western Cape Government handed over millions of rands to several municipalities to address load shedding. 

On Tuesday, Premier Alan Winde met with mayors at the Premier's Coordinating Forum event in Cape Town.

A symbolic cheque was handed over to various mayors who attended the event.

MEC for local government Anton Bredell said: "The amount of R88.815 million, made available from the Provincial Unforeseen and Unavoidable Reserve Fund, is allocated to Western Cape municipalities to procure emergency diesel generators to be used for water treatment, water distribution and wastewater systems during times of prolonged load shedding."

The following amounts are allocated per municipality:
  • Matzikama R1 050 000.00
  • Cederberg R1 600 000.00
  • Bergrivier R3 600 000.00
  • Saldanha Bay R2 950 000.00
  • Swartland R10 945 000.00
  • West Coast R1 900 000.00
  • Witzenberg R475 000.00
  • Drakenstein R6 000 000.00
  • Stellenbosch R6 175 000.00
  • Breede Valley R950 000.00
  • Langeberg R350 000.00
  • Cape Winelands R950 000.00
  • Theewaterskloof R1 800 000.00
  • Overstrand R6 700 000.00
  • Cape Agulhas R350 000.00
  • Swellendam R1 360 000.00
  • Overberg R1 600 000.00
  • Kannaland R1 075 000.00
  • Hessequa R3 800 000.00
  • Mossel Bay R5 000 000.00
  • George R14 220 000.00
  • Oudtshoorn R4 665 000.00
  • Bitou R5 600 000.00
  • Knysna R2 400 000.00
  • Garden Route R1 600 000.00
  • Laingsburg R60 000.00
  • Prince Albert R175 000.00
  • Beaufort West R1 115 000.00
  • Central Karoo R350 000.00

Bredell said strict conditions, as set out in the Transfer Payment Agreements, which were concluded with each of the municipalities, will inform the transfer of the funds.

These conditions include monthly financial and non-financial performance reports (including procurement information), which must be submitted to the local government department, as stipulated in the Transfer Payment Agreements, and municipalities must report monthly on the progress of spending until the project is completed.

READ | Stage 8 next? SA hits grim new record as more than half of power generation is offline

Winde detailed his "urgent" plan to protect the Western Cape from load shedding during his State of the Province Address earlier this month. 

He requested the provincial treasury to allocate just over R1 billion to respond to the energy crisis in the upcoming three-year budget period.

"We are making sure that municipalities are resourced to ensure safe drinking water and working sewage infrastructure during rolling blackouts through the release of nearly R89 million in emergency funding," he said at the time. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape townenergypoliticsload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think hospitals, schools and cellphone networks should be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the national grid is unstable
23% - 562 votes
Yes, lives and livelihoods are at risk
77% - 1890 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.13
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.43
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
954.75
+2.1%
Palladium
1,420.51
-0.2%
Gold
1,829.46
+0.7%
Silver
21.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,694
+0.3%
All Share
77,734
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,800
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,991
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,548
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

11h ago

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

15h ago

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

15h ago

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

12h ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo