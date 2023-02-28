Load shedding: Western Cape hands over millions to municipalities to address power crisis

The Western Cape Government allocated R88.815 million for municipalities.

The money will be used to procure emergency diesel generators.

A symbolic cheque was handed over to various mayors who attended the event.

The Western Cape Government handed over millions of rands to several municipalities to address load shedding.

On Tuesday, Premier Alan Winde met with mayors at the Premier's Coordinating Forum event in Cape Town.

MEC for local government Anton Bredell said: "The amount of R88.815 million, made available from the Provincial Unforeseen and Unavoidable Reserve Fund, is allocated to Western Cape municipalities to procure emergency diesel generators to be used for water treatment, water distribution and wastewater systems during times of prolonged load shedding."

The following amounts are allocated per municipality: Matzikama R1 050 000.00

Cederberg R1 600 000.00

Bergrivier R3 600 000.00

Saldanha Bay R2 950 000.00

Swartland R10 945 000.00

West Coast R1 900 000.00

Witzenberg R475 000.00

Drakenstein R6 000 000.00

Stellenbosch R6 175 000.00

Breede Valley R950 000.00

Langeberg R350 000.00

Cape Winelands R950 000.00

Theewaterskloof R1 800 000.00

Overstrand R6 700 000.00

Cape Agulhas R350 000.00

Swellendam R1 360 000.00

Overberg R1 600 000.00

Kannaland R1 075 000.00

Hessequa R3 800 000.00

Mossel Bay R5 000 000.00

George R14 220 000.00

Oudtshoorn R4 665 000.00

Bitou R5 600 000.00

Knysna R2 400 000.00

Garden Route R1 600 000.00

Laingsburg R60 000.00

Prince Albert R175 000.00

Beaufort West R1 115 000.00

Central Karoo R350 000.00

Bredell said strict conditions, as set out in the Transfer Payment Agreements, which were concluded with each of the municipalities, will inform the transfer of the funds.

These conditions include monthly financial and non-financial performance reports (including procurement information), which must be submitted to the local government department, as stipulated in the Transfer Payment Agreements, and municipalities must report monthly on the progress of spending until the project is completed.

Winde detailed his "urgent" plan to protect the Western Cape from load shedding during his State of the Province Address earlier this month.



He requested the provincial treasury to allocate just over R1 billion to respond to the energy crisis in the upcoming three-year budget period.

"We are making sure that municipalities are resourced to ensure safe drinking water and working sewage infrastructure during rolling blackouts through the release of nearly R89 million in emergency funding," he said at the time.