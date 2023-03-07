43m ago

Load shedding: Western Cape health spends R120m on diesel for generators

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. Photo: Lulekwa Mbadamane.
  • The Western Cape health department has spent millions from 1 April 2022 to 16 February 2023 on diesel. 
  • This was revealed in a response by Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo.
  • Mbombo said the department spent R120 million on fuel for diesel generators. 

The Western Cape health department has spent millions on diesel costs to avoid load shedding. 

This was revealed by Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo in response to a parliamentary question by DA MPL Gerrit Pretorius.

Pretorius asked Mbombo how much was spent every month since the start of the 2022/23 financial year; how many litres of fuel, oil, and medical gas her department had in storage in the province; and what the combined value of these items were.

In response to Pretorius, Mbombo said the department spent R120 929 367 on fuel for diesel generators from 1 April 2022 to 16 February 2023. 

"Regarding fuel, storage for diesel has a maximum capacity of 250 000 litres. This level, however, fluctuates hourly, but the most accurate available calculation with data at hand is that stock levels are at 192 500 litres," she said.

Mbombo added that the medical gas and bulk oxygen tanks' capacity is 90.5 tons and current stock levels are approximately at 60%. 

The MEC said that more money had been spent on generator fuel in the first 47 days of 2023 than in April, May and June of 2022 combined.

Last year, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced 72 hospitals were exempt from load shedding. 

In the Western Cape, there were 10 hospitals exempt from load shedding. Red Cross War Memorial, Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals were exempt up to Stage 6 as part of an agreement with the City of Cape Town, which had been in place for at least four years.

Pretorius said: "Eskom’s inability to provide an adequate power supply means that the department has had to increase funding on measures that will keep the lights on in the Western Cape’s health facilities to save the most lives."


