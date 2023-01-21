1h ago

Load shedding: Western Cape hospitals fork out millions as power crisis rages on

Marvin Charles
A general view of Groote Schuur hospital.
A general view of Groote Schuur hospital.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/ER Lombard
  • Hospitals in the Western Cape are buckling under the strain of load shedding. 
  • The provincial health department said it had been forced to use its budget on fuel, oil and medical gas, just to keep healthcare facilities running. 
  • The department said 10 hospitals were exempt from load shedding.

Hospitals in the Western Cape have been forced to fork out millions in diesel costs to avert the impact of load shedding.

With persistent Stage 6 load shedding, greater energy demand is placed on generator capability, which requires increased fuel consumption and vast expenditure, said Western Cape health department spokesperson Maret Lesch.

"Most energy-consuming equipment like x-ray, nuclear medicine, radiotherapy equipment and clinical equipment used in theatres, Intensive Care Units and Emergency Centres are affected by load shedding," she told News24.

She added the provincial health department had expenditures on a range of budget items, including fuel, oil and medical gas, just to keep healthcare facilities running.

Last year, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced 72 hospitals were exempt from load shedding. 

Lesch said that, in the Western Cape, there were 10 hospitals exempt from load shedding.

READ | No rush to roll out NHI - Govt first needs R200bn to fix hospitals, says Phaahla

Red Cross War Memorial, Tygerberg and Groote Schuur Hospitals were exempt up to Stage 6, as part of an agreement with the City of Cape Town, which had been in place for at least four years.

"All hospitals and 24-hour facilities with emergency centres and cold chain storage have generators; forensic pathology laboratories and EMS ambulance stations have generators."

She added that many of the province's clinics are also equipped with generators or uninterruptible power supply systems.


