'Loadshedding affects lives and livelihoods' - politicians' war of words over blackouts

The Western Cape legislature debated the impact of loadshedding in the province.

The debate came after Eskom implemented stage 4 blackouts due to constraints at several of its generation plants.

DA MPLs blamed the national government for Eskom's failure to keep on the lights.



DA members of the Western Cape legislature ripped into the ANC on Thursday, blaming the national government for Eskom's failure to keep on the lights.

During the debate on the impact of load shedding in the province, MPs were at each other's throats. The matter was debated against the backdrop of Eskom's implementation of stage 4 loadshedding due to constraints at several of its generation plants.

DA member of the provincial legislature (MPL), Mireille Wenger, said the ANC government had failed citizens.

"Promises were made as far back as 2007 when the country was first plunged into darkness. Fourteen years later, we are at stage 4 loadshedding. Our lights are out more often and our government is missing in action."

Wenger described the situation at Eskom as dire.

"The ANC constantly talks about a new dawn, but we can only rely on natural light. What about small businesses that are suffering? What about Covid-19 vaccines that need to be stored?

Wenger added:

Loadshedding affects lives and livelihoods.





Various issues, ranging from the safety of residents, the high unemployment rate among youth, the impact of loadshedding on businesses and the strain on residents' livelihoods, were raised.

Constant supply shortages

Good party member Brett Herron said the electricity supply grid had experienced constant supply shortages over the past decade and that increasing the supply threshold for embedded generation was a significant and quick step towards addressing this.

"The combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and a failing electricity system is lethal. The government has solutions to the electricity supply threat and we can no longer afford to wait for these to be implemented."

But the ANC's Nomi Nkondlo accused the DA of ''blue lies''.

"In this house under a DA rule, we are subjected to a narcissistic deflection, a government that operates with an alternate reality, causing them to interpret events in whatever way that suits their 'blue lies' narrative. Living behind a shield of self-protection, they learned long ago that they have to be the ones who decide what truth is."

ANC provincial legislature member Mesuli Kama said the DA-led provincial government's hypocrisy and half-truths were evident.

Kama said:

While the DA is grandstanding and playing to the gallery in this debate, other provinces and municipalities are forging ahead with plans to improve electricity supply.





Kama said the DA made the loudest noise when it called for the powers of the energy department to be devolved to the provinces and for Eskom's monopoly to be broken, but it failed to implement its own projects to mitigate the impact of loadshedding.

DA MPL Reagen Allen said there was a lack of political will from the national government.

"The impact of national failures is beyond belief, from justice being delayed to justice being denied. Residents need to use their power during the local government elections," he said.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that businesses would be allowed to generate power of up to 100MW each, without a licence. Ramaphosa said companies made submissions to the government and demonstrated that they had the ability to generate more energy. This, in part, motivated the government to raise the threshold beyond 50MW.

Ramaphosa confirmed that municipalities would be empowered to formulate their own power mix and buy power from independent producers to keep the lights on.

