Loan shark sentenced to life for killing client over R500 and 2 bottles of wine

A loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who owed her R500 and two bottles of wine.

Noziswe Stefaans, 46, and her boyfriend attacked and stabbed Thembelani Blom, 32, to death at his home and also injured three relatives.

Stefaans' boyfriend is still at large.

A loan shark has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a man who owed her R500 and two bottles of wine

The Port Elizabeth Regional Court also sentenced Noziswe Stefaans, 46, to four years in jail for attempting to kill three of the victim's relatives, 15 years for robbery and five years for kidnapping.

The sentences will run concurrently.

On 25 November 2019, Stefaans and her boyfriend entered the home of Thembelani Blom, 32, and demanded the money.

"He promised to pay them back the following Monday. However, instead Stefaans and her boyfriend drew knives and stabbed Blom several times in the chest," said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

The two then stabbed Blom's three relatives - Wallie Blom, Phumeza August and Sinazo Ndzinge - who were all inside the house at the time.

READ | Free State loan shark 'committed suicide' after police raid

Prosecutor advocate Benedict Wilson described Stefaans' actions as brazen and said she showed no remorse.

"Magistrate Pumla Sibiya concurred that Stefaans showed no remorse throughout the trial and that her actions were brazen as she attacked innocent people," said Ngcakani.

The boyfriend is still at large.