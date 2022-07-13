7m ago

Lobby group lays complaint with police watchdog following Cele’s public outburst

Marvin Charles
  • Lobby group Action Society has laid a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate following Police Minister Bheki Cele's public outburst in Gugulethu last week. 
  • There was a heated exchange between Cele and the lobby group's director, Ian Cameron.
  • Cele admitted last week the situation could have been handled better. 

Lobby group Action Society has laid a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) against police officers following a public outburst at a community safety event in Gugulethu, Cape Town, last week.

During a heated exchange with Police Minister Bheki Cele, the group's director for community safety, Ian Cameron, was forcibly removed by police officers from the venue.

The community meeting in Gugulethu descended into a screaming match after Cele told Cameron to shut up.

Cele was responding to concerns raised at the meeting and Cameron, in particular, when the outburst occurred.

Cameron blamed the police for not deploying enough resources to fight crime in the area.

In a statement, Action Society said the complaint related to the misconduct of police officers who forcefully removed him from the meeting.

"Cameron also laid charges of crimen injuria and common assault against the minister of police, Bheki Cele, and police members after the minister went on a rant when Cameron pointed out his failure as minister. Survivors and families of victims of gender-based violence mandated Action Society to speak on their behalf during the meeting," it added.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed a complaint was received. 

"Mr Ian Cameron has opened an assault case against the police and IPID is investigating the matter," she said.

The complaint was one of four the organisation said it would be lodging. 

It added it would lodge a complaint with the Public Protector in terms of the Executive Members' Ethics Bill and its Code of Conduct.

The organisation said Cele had failed to act in good faith and compromised the credibility and integrity of his office.

Action Society director for community safety, Ian Cameron.

Action Society added it also intended to submit a complaint with Parliament's Office of the Registrar of Members' Interests.

Cameron said he was following every available avenue to keep police officers, who acted as the political elite's security guards, accountable.

"Police members from all over South Africa have sent messages of support saying that they feel embarrassed by not only Minister Cele's behaviour, but also by the police members that forcefully removed me," he added. 

During a media briefing last week on the July 2021 unrest in Pretoria, Cele reportedly admitted the situation could have been handled better but added Cameron failed to render the same response and the same respect that was given to him. 

