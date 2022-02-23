45m ago

add bookmark

Lobbying hots up as Gauteng ANC heads to elective conference in June

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura.
Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura.
@GautengANC, Twitter
  • ANC branches in Gauteng have begun lobbying for favourites ahead of the provincial elective conference. 
  • The province is expected to hold its conference in early June. 
  • A few number of the province's branches have held meetings, with 500 still outstanding. 

Intense lobbying has begun within ANC branches in Gauteng ahead of the party's provincial elective conference. 

The battle to replace Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura has begun, after he publicly stated that he will not be seeking another chance to lead the party in the province. 

The contestation and lobbying have focused on Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile, who might replace Makhura.  

Lesufi currently holds the position of deputy chairperson in the province and has been seen as a favourite among some within the ANC in Gauteng. 

Maile has also been pushed, with an unconfirmed slate pitting him as chairperson making the rounds within ANC branches in Gauteng.

Makhura told News24 that it was an open secret that he would not be running again as chairperson. 

READ | Makhura says it's his last term as Gauteng ANC chair, has no national secretary-general ambitions

There remains uncertainty about whether he may be replaced as premier of Gauteng should a firm favourite emerge from the province’s elective conference. 

The contestation is expected to gain momentum as the province’s regions hold conferences in April and the beginning of May.

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said all five regions - Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng, West Rand and Johannesburg - would have to get mandates within this timeframe. 

Who these regions back in the end will emerge in the regional conferences. 

The provincial executive committee has also settled on 3 to 5 June for the provincial conference. 

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile had told the province to hold its conference in May, due to the party's policy conference taking place between June and July. 

So far, only 40 branches in Gauteng have held meetings. 

The 500 outstanding branches would have to hold general meetings as a precondition for a conference, Khawe said. 

The province needs 70% of its branches to be in "good standing". 

The ANC’s national working committee has flagged concerns about the slow pace of progress in Gauteng. 

However, Khawe told News24 that no issues or delays had negatively affected the province. 


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjacob khawegautengpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
61% - 586 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
39% - 377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.00
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.36
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,902.88
+0.2%
Silver
24.32
+0.9%
Palladium
2,426.00
+3.1%
Platinum
1,090.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
96.84
+1.5%
Top 40
68,418
-0.9%
All Share
75,035
-0.8%
Resource 10
78,202
-2.8%
Industrial 25
89,079
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,963
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo