Lobbying hots up as Gauteng ANC heads to elective conference in June

ANC branches in Gauteng have begun lobbying for favourites ahead of the provincial elective conference.

The province is expected to hold its conference in early June.

A few number of the province's branches have held meetings, with 500 still outstanding.

Intense lobbying has begun within ANC branches in Gauteng ahead of the party's provincial elective conference.

The battle to replace Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura has begun, after he publicly stated that he will not be seeking another chance to lead the party in the province.

The contestation and lobbying have focused on Panyaza Lesufi and Lebogang Maile, who might replace Makhura.

Lesufi currently holds the position of deputy chairperson in the province and has been seen as a favourite among some within the ANC in Gauteng.

Maile has also been pushed, with an unconfirmed slate pitting him as chairperson making the rounds within ANC branches in Gauteng.

Makhura told News24 that it was an open secret that he would not be running again as chairperson.

There remains uncertainty about whether he may be replaced as premier of Gauteng should a firm favourite emerge from the province’s elective conference.

The contestation is expected to gain momentum as the province’s regions hold conferences in April and the beginning of May.

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said all five regions - Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng, West Rand and Johannesburg - would have to get mandates within this timeframe.

Who these regions back in the end will emerge in the regional conferences.

The provincial executive committee has also settled on 3 to 5 June for the provincial conference.

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile had told the province to hold its conference in May, due to the party's policy conference taking place between June and July.

So far, only 40 branches in Gauteng have held meetings.

The 500 outstanding branches would have to hold general meetings as a precondition for a conference, Khawe said.

The province needs 70% of its branches to be in "good standing".

The ANC’s national working committee has flagged concerns about the slow pace of progress in Gauteng.

However, Khawe told News24 that no issues or delays had negatively affected the province.





