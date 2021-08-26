Local elections: ANC to take IEC to Electoral Court over 'faulty' registration system

The ANC has expressed concerns with the IEC's candidate list registration systems, saying they froze a lot.

The party said it would now approach the Electoral Court to have the IEC reopen some of the areas which were flawed.

Legal papers from the ANC are expected to be submitted to the court on Friday.

As a result, the party said, the technical "glitches" in the system disrupted it from exercising its right to register some ward councillor candidates by Monday's 21:00 deadline.

Briefing the media on Thursday from Luthuli House, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the IEC was made aware of some of the problems.

She added the party took steps to make a formal representation to the electoral body to consider the matter, which was unsuccessful.

"The IEC has written to us to say that their closing time was firm and therefore they were rejecting our appeal. And for that reason, we are going to the Electoral Court."

Duarte added the IEC's systems were not up to standard as they repeatedly froze and had "locked" the party's administrators out of the system in the final hours before the deadline.

Data already entered into the system was voided and had to be re-entered, she said.

"The ultimate impact of this is that between 29 and 30 municipalities' voters will not be able to vote for an ANC candidate if the system is not reopened to allow us to make the corrections that we need to make, including what we can do about the voter registration issue."

She said she hoped the party would be successful in its bid, adding legal papers would be submitted to the Electoral Court on Friday.

"We are not asking for the IEC to reopen the whole process. We only want to have the integrity of our lists corrected so that people are not going to be left without an opportunity to vote, which would be completely unfair to the voters."

Duarte admitted the ANC's deadlines were hard to meet and many candidates' ID numbers were rejected due to the absence of voter registration during the period.

This after some ANC branches, especially from areas in Tshwane, raised concerns the candidate lists were tampered with, claiming some councillors fielded on the candidate lists were never elected.



"So, they were not registered properly in the ward where they were selected as a candidate and therefore the IEC system didn't have them as registered voters. That is one of the reasons why some were rejected," she said.

The ANC added it hoped the strenuous deadlines political parties faced to complete their list processes would sway the Constitutional Court to postpone the elections to early next year.



Should it grant the postponement, the party would have more time to address issues with its candidate list.

"Our understanding is that there are several other political parties who faced the same problem towards the last hours of the freezing out. Where we entered the data it froze and it was not accepted on the other side even though on our screen would say admitted. So, there is a difficulty and we would like that to be recognised and corrected," Duarte said.

She added IEC processes were not manipulated to register candidates after the deadline.

"On Monday, there were some areas where the data came to use quite late and let me say quite categorically, Tshwane was one of those, unfortunately. We struggled with the regional secretary of Tshwane to get information, asked for ID numbers, it was an ongoing struggle."