22m ago

add bookmark

Local government elections: Maimane's One South Africa to play a role in 10 municipalities

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane
PHOTO: Jaco Marais
  • One South Africa, led by Mmusi Maimane, has said it aims to target 21 million voters for the upcoming local elections.
  • Last month, Maimane announced that OSA would participate in this year's elections by supporting select independent candidates.
  • The party unveiled its plans at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday.

One South Africa (OSA), led by Mmusi Maimane, will play a role in 10 municipalities in October's local government elections.

The newly formed political forum said it would support independent candidates and community-led organisations.

Just last month, Maimane announced that OSA would participate in this year's elections by providing select independent candidates and community-led organisations with management skills to contest elections.

Speaking at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Friday, Maimane said OSA aimed to use the upcoming local elections to demonstrate the power and potential of such candidates. He said it would be a "proof of concept" of what can be achieved at national and provincial government level in 2024 and beyond.

READ | 'Changing the election date isn't as easy as it sounds' - IEC responds to EFF

Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that the electoral system should allow for independents not aligned to any political party to run for office in the general elections.

The 10 municipalities where the party will contest the upcoming elections are:

  • Emfuleni Local Municipality - Gauteng
  • Greater Letaba Local Municipality - Limpopo
  • Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality - Eastern Cape
  • Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality - Limpopo
  • J.S. Moroka Local Municipality - Mpumalanga
  • Moses Kotane Local Municipality - North West
  • Beyers Naude Local Municipality - Eastern Cape
  • Ubuntu Local Municipality - Northern Cape
  • Cederberg Municipality - Western Cape
  • Knysna Local Municipality - Western Cape

"Each community-led independent organisation in these municipalities will register under Section 15A of the Electoral Commission Act, a mechanism that allows for the registration of an organisation or movement to participate in municipal elections without being registered as a traditional political party with political party structures," Maimane said.

READ | Register to vote from your home, but IEC first has to iron out security issues

OSA said by using this mechanism, independent candidates will be able to stand for election in various wards, while also registering as a conglomerate of independent candidates to benefit from the proportional representation (PR) vote.

Maimane said:

This will include support and guidance in registering to contest the elections, selecting their candidates, developing their campaign plan and executing the election campaign.

OSA said it had provided its candidates and organisations with technical and management expertise and rolled out of professionalised election campaigns, tailor-made for each municipality.

The forum said later this month the Independent Candidate Association of South Africa (ICA) will be formed. The ICA is a statutory body that will be the custodian of all independent candidates in national, provincial and local government elections.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
osaone south africammusi maimanepoliticslocal electionselections
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
15% - 109 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
6% - 42 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
79% - 574 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
view
Rand - Dollar
13.63
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.27
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.53
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.54
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,884.65
-0.7%
Silver
28.19
+0.7%
Palladium
2,795.50
+1.0%
Platinum
1,156.00
-0.0%
Brent Crude
72.52
+0.4%
Top 40
61,344
+0.1%
All Share
67,636
+0.1%
Resource 10
65,742
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,377
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,652
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

3h ago

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

5h ago

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

10h ago

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May 2021

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo