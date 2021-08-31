Local govt elections: ANC withdraws application to electoral court, hours after submitting papers

21m ago

The ANC has withdrawn its application to the electoral court.
Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The ANC has withdrawn its application to the electoral court. 
  • The ANC had wanted the election timetable to be extended. 
  • The missing of the IEC deadline has affected the party in 93 municipalities. 

The ANC has withdrawn its application to the electoral court, in which it requested an extension to the deadline to submit its candidates list for the local government elections, the party's lawyers confirmed on Tuesday evening. 

Attorney Ntanga Nkhulu said they were given instructions to withdraw the application, but would not comment on why the decision was taken. 

News24 previously reported that ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte revealed in court papers that the ANC did not submit candidates in 93 municipalities, 35 of which would result in a change of government, or change in the main opposition without a single vote being cast.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be reached for comment on why the party withdrew the application. 

Among the many reasons the ANC had cited, it blamed its own financial woes for failing to meet the IEC's deadline.

Exhausted

Duarte told the electoral court that staffers involved in the process of registering ward councillor candidates were exhausted, emotionally fragile and demoralised due to not being paid their salaries for July and August. 

"By 23 August, most of the staff involved had been working 16 hours a day for three consecutive days, under massive pressure. Some staff had to work remotely because of Covid-19 vulnerability, the curfew, and restrictions on the number of people who could be safely accommodated in one venue. This made it difficult to rely on good, fast internet everywhere," Duarte said in papers filed to the court. 

The ANC has failed to pay its staff for the last two months. 

Duarte emphasised that the team had worked as hard as they could, under the circumstances, and successfully registered the ANC for over 90% of available ward seats and municipal PR lists.

"The team worked under pressure, given a large number of around 10 000 names, for about 4 600 wards and 257 municipalities, as well as ensuring the accuracy of information entered," she said.

Duarte added that the party encountered numerous problems when having to register their candidates. She said the system kept freezing on a number of occasions, forcing users to log in again - and, as such, losing valuable time.

"As administrators were correcting details of candidates, the system deleted entire lists captured prior to the correction. Administrators then had to recapture the lists, which prevented them from uploading some lists, and also to do the final submission of candidates already uploaded by the deadline. The system had difficulties handling bulk submissions of candidates already uploaded by the deadline."

Duarte said the move resulted in the ANC being unable to complete its submissions, which meant it was missing ward candidates or PR candidates that were not entered in time in a total of 93 municipalities. 

