'Local musician', 5 others arrested after woman shot dead at social gathering

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Six people were arrested after the murder of a woman in Tzaneen.
PHOTO: Getty Images
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • Six people have been arrested after a woman was shot dead at a home in Tzaneen.
  • The 23-year-old victim was shot in March.
  • One of the suspects has been described as a "local musician" by police.

A "local musician", three of his relatives and two other suspects have been arrested in connection with a woman's murder in Tzaneen.

Kgaogelo Maake, 23, was murdered in March at a house in Morutji village near Tzaneen, where a group of people had been drinking, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

One of the men allegedly shot Maake, said Mojapelo

Maake was taken to hospital where she died on arrival.

"A team of investigators was assembled to probe the murder. Members of the Tzaneen tracing team received the information on the whereabouts of the suspect who turned out to be a local musician," said Mojapelo.

He added:

The information led the members to a location at Mohlakamosoma village under Bolobedu policing area where the suspect was found hiding at his aunt's place. He was immediately apprehended.

The suspect's aunt, wife and brother were also arrested for defeating the ends of justice. They were alleged to have disposed of the murder weapon. The firearm had since been recovered and had the serial number filed off, added Mojapelo.

"The team went on to arrest two more suspects who are said to be the companions of the arrested artist and recovered two firearms with serial numbers also filed off. The two have been charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition," said Mojapelo.

The recovered firearms would be subjected to ballistic tests to determine if previously used in the commission of other crimes.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

