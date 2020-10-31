14m ago

Localised flooding expected in parts of the country this weekend

Ntwaagae Seleka
A motorist drives through a flooded road during a rain shower in Mumbai.
Sujit Jaiswal, AFP
Expected heavy rains in parts of the country could lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

The expected floods could result in difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Forecaster Elani Heyneke said the warning had been issued to parts of the Free State, southern parts of the North-West, extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the southern and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

"Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the central interior of the country as well as over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Highveld of Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.

"The conditions are expected to gradually clear from the western parts of the country by Sunday," added Heyneke.

However, heavier rainfall can be expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

"Above average traffic is expected over the weekend, with the peak occurring on Sunday, especially over the N3 Toll Concession as the public will be traveling back home from their sea holidays.

"The 24-hour accumulated precipitation output from the Unified Model for Saturday and Sunday is indicating above 50mm of rainfall over the weekend over the central parts, with places expected to receive more than 80mm."

Heyneke added that while these weather conditions would be welcomed by the agricultural sector, it could lead to difficult driving conditions, reduced visibility, pooling on the roads and slippery roads, which can contribute to increased travel time.

"The South African Weather Service urges the public to be patient when driving through rainy weather on the N3, N1 and N12, and to not overtake other cars when the visibility is significantly reduced," she said.

