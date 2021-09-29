32m ago

Localised flooding warning issued for KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape

Nicole McCain
Vehicles drive down a flooded street in Durban.
Sandile Ndlovu, Sowetan, Gallo Images
  • Parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape can expect localised flooding.
  • Rainfall of between 20mm and 40mm has been forecast for some areas.
  • The weather is expected to persist until Friday.

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are expected to see a "significant change in weather conditions" from Wednesday.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), rainfall in these areas is likely to result in localised flooding.

A yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain has been issued for some areas, with a 24-hour rainfall accumulation of 20mm to 40mm expected on Wednesday.

"This change follows a two-week rainfall recess over the central interior of South Africa, which ended on Tuesday. Apart from the interior of the Western Cape, the western parts of the Northern Cape and the central and eastern parts of Limpopo where no rainfall is forecast at this stage, citizens across other parts of the country could experience scattered (60%) to isolated (30%) showers and thundershowers," the SAWS said in a statement.

This change in weather conditions follows the development of a well-defined and slow-moving upper-air trough with persistent low-level onshore flow onto the south-eastern parts of the country.

Cooler weather conditions and showers are expected to continue over parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal until Friday, while also spreading to the central and eastern interior on Thursday, the SAWS said.

Strong winds are also expected in parts of the Free State, North West and Northern Cape on Wednesday.

"Severe thunderstorms with hail and strong damaging winds are also possible over the eastern half of the Northern Cape as well as the western half of both the Free State and North West provinces on Thursday afternoon," the SAWS said.

