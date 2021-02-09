2h ago

Lockdown: 10 more by-elections postponed by Electoral Court due to Level 3 restrictions

Nicole McCain
Ten more by-elections have been postponed by the Electoral Court.
  • In January, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced the postponement of 14 by-elections.
  • On Tuesday, the commission confirmed the Electoral Court had postponed a further 10 by-elections.
  • The ward polls have been moved to May.

Another 10 by-elections, scheduled to take place in March, have been postponed by the Electoral Court.

The Electoral Court authorised the postponement of by-elections due to adjusted Level 3 lockdown restrictions, which prohibit political activities, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said in a statement.

"The Electoral Commission approached the Electoral Court for approval to extend the period within which the by-elections scheduled to be held on 3 March 2021 and 31 March 2021, to a date not beyond 120 days from the date of the court order," the statement said.

Eastern Cape wards affected by the postponement are:

  • Ward 17 in Intsika Yethu Municipality;
  • Ward 9 in Port St Johns;
  • Ward 43 in King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality; and
  • Ward 17 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In KwaZulu-Natal, ward 14 in uPhongolo and wards 15, 22 and 30 in uMhlathuze will be affected.

The by-elections scheduled for ward 22 in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, and ward 23 in Mogalakwena, Limpopo, will also be postponed.

READ | Advocacy comment | Proposed electoral law rolls back voting transparency - for no clear gain

On 11 January, the commission announced that 14 ward by-elections in 10 municipalities would be postponed. The latest postponements brings the number of ward by-elections delayed this year to 24.

"All these by-elections have now been rescheduled for 19 May 2021," the statement said.

