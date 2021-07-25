Lockdown: A return to Level 3 on the cards

A return to Level 3 lockdown restrictions is a possibility when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday evening.

Ramaphosa met with premiers on Sunday.

This could mean that small gatherings and limited alcohol sales would be allowed.

A return to Level 3 lockdown restrictions is on the cards, News24 understands.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce a return to Level 3 when he addresses the nation on Sunday evening after he met with premiers earlier in the day, where possible regulations were discussed.

This could result in the following measures being implemented:

The curfew will be adjusted to 22:00 to 04:00;

Gatherings at all establishments would allow 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. This includes church and sports gatherings;

A maximum of 50 people at funerals would be allowed, with a two-hour time limit, with no night vigils or "after tears" parties;

Alcohol will be allowed for off-site purchase from Monday to Thursday until 18:00 and on-site consumption according to license conditions, but closing at 20:00. Duty-free shops at international departures will be allowed to sell alcohol without restrictions. Nightclubs must remain closed;

Schools will allow breaks at a maximum of 15 minutes;

Long-distance travel may allow 70% of capacity;

Safety protocols like the wearing of masks, sanitisation and physical distancing must continue;

Employers must encourage working from home where possible; and

Inter-provincial travel will be open, with the restrictions in Gauteng lifted.

These measures were subject to change at the time of writing.

On 27 June, Ramaphosa placed the country in adjusted lockdown Level 4, as the country was in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Two weeks later, the country remained at Level 4, but some restrictions were lowered. This included allowing restaurants to accommodate patrons for sit-down meals.

All social, political, religious and other gatherings remained prohibited, as did alcohol sales.

Speaking during the national health department's weekly briefing on Friday morning, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said indications were that South Africa had passed the peak of the third wave.

However, she warned that the gatherings during the previous week's unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could result in another surge in numbers.