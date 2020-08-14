Lockdown: Big drop in crime, but almost 300 000 people charged for breaking regulations

The quarterly crime statistics looked at crimes committed between 1 April and 30 June this year, which coincided with the lockdown.

While all categories of crime decreased significantly from 1 April to 30 June, which has been attributed to strict lockdown regulations, almost 300 000 people were charged for breaching the regulations.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele presented the new quarterly crime statistics.

According to him, to date, 298 252 people have been arrested and charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Of those, 181 579 were released on a warning to appear in court, while 28 337 were found guilty of violations ranging from offences related to liquor, gathering, transport and business to crossing borders.

"Unfortunately, most of the people arrested will come out with criminal records and it is not our aim to criminalise South Africans. This is why the minister of justice and correctional services is looking at this issue," Cele said.

The first quarter figures include crimes that took place during lockdown levels 5 and 4 as well as the first month of Level 3.

"These statistics show major decreases in all crime categories compared to the same comparative period last year.

"Indeed, the statistics we will release today paint a never seen before 'rosy' picture of a peaceful South Africa experiencing a 'crime holiday'."

Cele added cases of contact crimes decreased by 37.4%, which translated to 53 891 less cases of murder, attempted murder, assault GBH, common robbery and common assault were reported compared to the same reporting period in 2019/2020.

Murder

During the first quarter of 2020/2021, there were 3 466 murders, which translated to a 35.8% decrease compared to the 5 398 murders committed during the same period in the 2019/2020 year.

The lockdown resulted in a change in the murder rate, with 5.8 people murdered per 100 000 compared to 9.3 during the same period in the previous year.

Looking at causative factors for murder, according to the police, in 2 410 of the cases, 157 were committed as a result of an argument/misunderstanding, there were 138 mob justice murders, 131 robbery related murders and 63 gang murders were among the different factors that led to people losing their lives during the first quarter.

In most cases, the murders took place in public areas (parks, open fields and streets) or at the residences of either the victim or perpetrator.

Nine murders were reported to have occurred at liquor outlets during the lockdown period.

Nine murders were also recorded on farms and smallholdings from April to June this year.

Rape

During the first quarter, 3 932 rapes were reported, which resulted in a 40.4% decrease when compared to the same period in the previous year.

Reported rape cases per 100 000 dropped to 9.8 compared with 16.7 during the same period in the previous year.

Looking at a sample size of 1 453 rape cases, 870 occurred at the residences of either the victim or perpetrator, 370 happened in public spaces and 55 were reported to have happened inside different modes of transport.

Two cases were reported to have happened at liquor outlets, while four were at graveyards.

The police added a new statistic and said in 113 rape cases, it was confirmed liquor was involved.

In terms of domestic violence, Cele said the circumstances that led to the declining numbers were distorted.

"These official figures also show a reduction in crimes committed against women and children during stages four and five of the lockdown.

"However, the low numbers of domestic abuse and sexual offences reported cases could have been due to some women not being able to escape their abusers and could not report crimes committed against them."

Overall, Cele said, the reduction in crime statistics could be attributed to the fact the lockdown had created conditions that were not conducive for crime to flourish - this added to boots on the ground to ensure high police visibility.