14m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Eastern Cape records highest number of schools still closed

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Eastern Cape had the highest number of schools that failed to open on Monday due to a number of issues.
  • Thirty-six teachers in the Western Cape have tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Gauteng with 11.
  • All schools without drinking water are prohibited from opening and pupils without masks must go home.

A number of Eastern Cape schools failed to open on Monday.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Tuesday this was due to a number of issues with some of the schools in the province.

Addressing the media outside Peter Zongwane Primary School in Tembisa, Motshekga said she didn't have the exact number of schools that were affected, but was informed that the Eastern Cape recorded a high number of schools that did not open, followed by the Western Cape and Gauteng.

"I don't have a full number of schools that didn't open nationally, I only have province by province and I know that the Eastern Cape has a big number. Western Cape is also a moving target because their schools have to be decontaminated after people being affected.

"Those schools in the Western Cape are forced to close and open to deal with disinfection as people test positive," Motshekga said.

Thirty-six teachers have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in the Western Cape while Gauteng reported 11 teachers who had contracted the virus.

Motshekga said pupils should be sent home in the absence of drinking water at their school.


"If there is no water to wash hands, they must use sanitisers, but if there is no drinking water, they must not keep children in schools.

"We are doing everything in our power to make sure that we do it by the book, to make sure that we protect children. We don't want to say doctors are saying children are less at risk. That is not our space.

"Our space is to put all measures in place. We work with parents and ensure our children are safe and have masks and sanitisers," she said.


Motshekga warned teachers to ensure that children are safe in schools and if they see any risk they should not take any chances.

"If children turn up without masks, return them back. If there is no water we ask them to go home. This is a very difficult time. We can't predict anything. All we can do is to do our ultimate best to protect them and that is the best we can do," Motshekga said.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Schools reopening: Return of Mpumalanga pupils goes smoothly, despite some setbacks - dept
Gauteng schools reopening: Thumbs up at one, thumbs down at another
Covid-19: Back to school in Limpopo, but one private school closed after pupil tests positive
Read more on:
angie motshekgaport elizabethhealtheducationcoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 3335 votes
Cricket
12% - 977 votes
Soccer
23% - 1785 votes
Golf
7% - 545 votes
Other
15% - 1193 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-0.79)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.06)
Gold
1705.70
(+0.73)
Silver
17.60
(-0.45)
Platinum
822.00
(-1.73)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1973.00
(-2.15)
All Share
54148.67
(-0.98)
Top 40
49586.76
(-1.06)
Financial 15
11163.30
(-1.05)
Industrial 25
73067.74
(-0.89)
Resource 10
50048.32
(-1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo