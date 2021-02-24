Lockdown: EFF gives Ramaphosa until Friday to respond to its call to allow political gatherings

The EFF has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until Friday to answer a call to allow political gatherings.

The party says the Level 3 ban on political gatherings is an "unjustified limitation" on Constitutional rights.

The EFF previously advocated against the relaxation of lockdown measures.

The EFF has set Friday as the deadline for the Presidency to respond to its demand to allow political gatherings.

In a statement over the weekend, the EFF called for the reopening of the "political space".

It threatened Ramaphosa with litigation, if he did not heed the party's call.

A letter, dated 22 February, from the party's legal representation, Ian Levitt Attorneys, addressed to the Presidency states that the "political space, including physically attending political gatherings, municipal council sittings, offices of the legislature, as well as Parliament and the National Assembly", is currently prohibited by lockdown Level 3 regulations.

READ | EFF's bid to unseal Ramaphosa campaign accounts 'not in the interest of justice' - court papers

"These lockdown regulations prohibit a political party from engaging in programmes and activities to hold government accountable for their actions and furthermore prohibit the campaigning of political programmes and activities in preparation for the 2021 Local Government Elections (which in all likelihood will take place in November 2021)," reads the letter.

"Further to the above, section 17 of our Constitution states as follows: 'Everyone has the right, peacefully and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions'."

Section 19(1) of the Constitution, which gives every citizen the right to make political choices and participate in political parties' activities, is also referenced.

Regulations

"The lockdown regulations, as they currently stand, constitute an unjustified limitation to the sections 17 and 19 political rights guaranteed by the Constitution," reads the letter.

The EFF requests that the lockdown regulations be amended to allow political gatherings in terms of, and in compliance with, all Covid 19 health protocols and social distancing measures, including the wearing of masks and keeping a safe distance from other attendees.

READ | SONA 2021: All the new announcements

"To continue to ban these gatherings is arbitrary and irrational when one scrutinises the balance of the lockdown regulations, which allow for gatherings in restaurants, large workspaces, faith-based institutions, museums, beaches etc.



"The prohibition of 'political gatherings' is illogical and irrational, specifically when one can gather at a public beach or swimming pool, but are criminalised when they gather to challenge the government, to protest, or assemble peacefully," reads the letter.

"There can be no cogent reason as to why social activities are worthy of greater protection and freedoms than the cited political rights, taking into account the nature of these rights and their jurisprudence."

This is somewhat of a reversal for the EFF.

Chamber

At Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 11 February, no EFF MPs were present in the National Assembly chamber for the joint sitting.

Also, they participated in last week's SONA debate via the virtual platform.

At Tuesday's sitting of the National Assembly, which allowed 166 MPs to be present in the chamber, the EFF only participated online.

The party had also consistently criticised the government when lockdown regulations were lowered.

Malema, however, was seen partying in December last year when the second wave of infections hit.

On Friday, a large gathering of people in ANC garb was allowed to gather in Bloemfontein to show their support for corruption-accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

But, on Wednesday, protests in Cape Town, ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech, were broken up.