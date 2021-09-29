32m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Gauteng ready to move to Level 1 despite over a million people reluctant to get second jab

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • Gauteng is ready to move to lockdown adjusted level 1.
  • The province has recorded low positive cases of Covid-19.
  • Premier David Makhura applauded all those who were vaccinated against the virus.

Gauteng is ready to go to adjusted alert Level 1 lockdown, despite more than a million residents being reluctant to receive their second Pfizer vaccine injections.

This was according to Premier David Makhura who said the province was ready to open more economical, sport, arts and cultural activities.

He encouraged those who only received their first Pfizer dose to return for their second jabs. Those who experienced side effects, even if they are mild, think that going for the second dose, their side effects would be worse, he said.

"I call on those whose dates for second injections have passed to please go for their second dose. We want to reach more people ahead of the local government elections, festive season and potential fourth wave," Makhura said.

Makhura warned those who had not been vaccinated that they were "playing a dangerous game".

"Should we get the fourth Covid-19 wave, they won't be in a dangerous position. We want to resume normality in our communities. We want to resume arts, culture, entertainment and sporting activities.

"Many people depend on such activities for their income. We want to hear what is keeping people away from vaccination sites because we are taking vaccines to the people of Gauteng.

ALSO READ | Provinces on a mission to get people vaccinated to thwart fourth wave

"We are ready to move to adjusted Level 1. We have tremendously improved in Gauteng. Over the past six weeks, all indications from the infection and positivity rate, death and administration rate have been dropping by 30% week by week.

He said:

We want to open more economic activities. We have been recruiting more people to support our vaccination programmes. We can only open more activities if we bring the infection rate under control. Our test positivity rate is below 3%.

"According to the World Health Organisation standards, anything at 5% and below means we are low risk from the possible upsurge. It is essential that we vaccinate more and more people," said Makhura.

The province was vaccinating about 40 000 people per day.

"Our troops on the ground are working with community development workers to mobilise more people. There is some hesitancy among some people. We are looking forward to a meeting convened by the president and everything points to the direction that we should be at level 1," said Makhura.

Makhura praised Merafong municipality for vaccinating 61% of its 122 000 population, about 30% of residents.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Only half of Gauteng's target of 1.3 million elderly residents have been vaccinated

"Two months ago, the municipality was not vaccinating enough people and we had to mobilise more people in the municipality and they have turned around the situation. 

"In October, I want them to reach over 70% of single doses and 50% fully vaccinated people. If they do that, they will receive their award. The municipality is shortlisted for an award," Makhura said.   

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said more than 3.4 million had been vaccinated in the province. 

Over two million of those had been fully vaccinated, and the rest was yet to go for their second jabs.

"We zoom into districts that are not vaccinated well. We assist by erecting pop-up vaccination sites. Emfuleni was not doing well, and for the past two weeks, they have been improved.

"We have committed ourselves to take our vaccines to our people. Our numbers are increasing. Churches and the private sector are also assisting us with vaccination sites," said Mokgethi.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nomathemba mokhethidavid makhuragautengcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
42% - 1413 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 242 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
18% - 591 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
33% - 1123 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.19
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.40
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,727.43
-0.4%
Silver
21.45
-4.5%
Palladium
1,900.00
+1.0%
Platinum
950.00
-1.8%
Brent Crude
79.09
-0.6%
Top 40
57,816
+0.6%
All Share
64,143
+0.6%
Resource 10
56,992
+0.2%
Industrial 25
83,017
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,576
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

32m ago

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg

28 Sep

WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo