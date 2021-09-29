Lockdown: Gauteng ready to move to Level 1 despite over a million people reluctant to get second jab

G auteng is ready to move to lockdown adjusted level 1.

The province has recorded low positive cases of Covid-19.

Premier David Makhura applauded all those who were vaccinated against the virus.

Gauteng is ready to go to adjusted alert Level 1 lockdown, despite more than a million residents being reluctant to receive their second Pfizer vaccine injections.

This was according to Premier David Makhura who said the province was ready to open more economical, sport, arts and cultural activities.

He encouraged those who only received their first Pfizer dose to return for their second jabs. Those who experienced side effects, even if they are mild, think that going for the second dose, their side effects would be worse, he said.

"I call on those whose dates for second injections have passed to please go for their second dose. We want to reach more people ahead of the local government elections, festive season and potential fourth wave," Makhura said.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 15,888 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,367 new cases, which represents an 8.6% positivity rate. A further 201 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,417 to date. See more here: https://t.co/MIdAlIQjwR pic.twitter.com/Kl60g3O0DW — NICD (@nicd_sa) September 28, 2021

Makhura warned those who had not been vaccinated that they were "playing a dangerous game".

"Should we get the fourth Covid-19 wave, they won't be in a dangerous position. We want to resume normality in our communities. We want to resume arts, culture, entertainment and sporting activities.

"Many people depend on such activities for their income. We want to hear what is keeping people away from vaccination sites because we are taking vaccines to the people of Gauteng.

"We are ready to move to adjusted Level 1. We have tremendously improved in Gauteng. Over the past six weeks, all indications from the infection and positivity rate, death and administration rate have been dropping by 30% week by week.

He said:

We want to open more economic activities. We have been recruiting more people to support our vaccination programmes. We can only open more activities if we bring the infection rate under control. Our test positivity rate is below 3%.

"According to the World Health Organisation standards, anything at 5% and below means we are low risk from the possible upsurge. It is essential that we vaccinate more and more people," said Makhura.

The province was vaccinating about 40 000 people per day.

"Our troops on the ground are working with community development workers to mobilise more people. There is some hesitancy among some people. We are looking forward to a meeting convened by the president and everything points to the direction that we should be at level 1," said Makhura.

Makhura praised Merafong municipality for vaccinating 61% of its 122 000 population, about 30% of residents.

"Two months ago, the municipality was not vaccinating enough people and we had to mobilise more people in the municipality and they have turned around the situation.

"In October, I want them to reach over 70% of single doses and 50% fully vaccinated people. If they do that, they will receive their award. The municipality is shortlisted for an award," Makhura said.

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said more than 3.4 million had been vaccinated in the province.

Over two million of those had been fully vaccinated, and the rest was yet to go for their second jabs.

"We zoom into districts that are not vaccinated well. We assist by erecting pop-up vaccination sites. Emfuleni was not doing well, and for the past two weeks, they have been improved.

"We have committed ourselves to take our vaccines to our people. Our numbers are increasing. Churches and the private sector are also assisting us with vaccination sites," said Mokgethi.