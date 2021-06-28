Lockdown: Harder regulations will be 'devastating' for the economy, says Western Cape govt

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has raised concerns over the new Covid-19 restrictions.

The province says it is ready to scale-up life-saving vaccinations beyond 120 000 vaccinations a week.

Winde will be requesting that the national government provide financial support to businesses impacted by the new restrictions.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde believes the new Covid-19 restrictions would cost many people, especially the poor, their jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a move to adjusted Level 4 on Sunday, amid a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

"It is also of serious concern to us that the alert Level 4 restrictions introduced to curb this spread will undoubtedly wield a devastating blow to our economy, which relies heavily on the hospitality and agriprocessing sectors," Winde stressed.

"Many people, and especially poorer people, will lose their jobs in the Western Cape as a result of these restrictions," the premier said.

He added that this was a horrific situation that would see "lives and livelihoods lost" - something that they as the government, and many residents in the province, had worked hard to prevent.

The province had introduced a trigger system that allowed for immediate interventions to ensure there were always enough beds, oxygen and staff to care for every person who needed it.

"According to our existing projections and detailed advanced planning, we continue to have the capacity to respond," Winde added.

The Western Cape had so far recorded 1 8031 confirmed cases of Covid-19. According to the premier, the province was ready and able to scale-up life-saving vaccinations beyond 120 000 vaccinations a week, and that they were preparing mega vaccination sites to do so.

"We are going as quickly as we can, using up all stocks provided to us in a fair and equitable way. We, however, need more vaccines to ramp this programme up further."

Winde said he would be meeting with public health experts and epidemiologists, whose expert advice would guide them on what immediate further steps must be taken to safeguard the health-platform and to save lives.



The Western Cape said it would request that national government provide urgent financial support to those businesses impacted by the latest restrictions.

"It is not fair for the government to shift the burden to our mainly small businesses especially when restrictions are imposed. There must be support for businesses affected by these restrictions to ensure that they survive, and that job losses are averted," added Winde.