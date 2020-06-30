32m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown has worsened pressure on foster care system, says social development

Liezl Human, GroundUp
  • Social workers have been battling to follow up their cases during the lockdown.
  • Visitors, including parents, other family, volunteers or host families to Children's Homes were prohibited during lockdown.
  • There are about 129 136 foster care orders "deemed to be valid" until 26 November 2020.

Since the start of lockdown, social workers have battled to follow up on their cases, worsening the mounting backlog of foster care grants and placements, GroundUp reported.

This is according to Arlene Esau, a social worker at Christine Revell Children's Home in Athlone, Cape Town.

The children's home currently looks after 45 children from newborns up to the age of 5. Some of these children have been removed from their family homes which were deemed an unsafe environment.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Reuniting these children with their families "is a main priority for them at the Home", said Esau.

Esau explained that each of the children at Christine Revell was sent to the home following a court order which gives the home legal guardianship of the child. These orders, however, are only valid for two years, after which they must be extended by the same court.

Foster care orders

The closure of most courts and reduced staff numbers at other urgent courts like the Children's Courts during lockdown, have meant further delays for social workers who already had mounting caseloads.

According to Lumka Oliphant, spokesperson for the Department of Social Development (DSD), lockdown also affected social workers' capacity to extend foster care orders through the Children's Courts.

She said there are 129 136 foster care orders "deemed to be valid" until 26 November 2020. These orders need to be extended before this date.

READ | Ramaphosa concerned over Covid-19 stigma

Oliphant said to address the ongoing backlogs, the DSD was reviewing policy and legislation of the child protection system and had conducted a "gap analysis" which had led to amendments being made to the Children's Act.

In a statement on 9 June, the Centre for Child Law and the Children's Institute welcomed the Social Assistance Amendment Bill, which is expected to help address the "foster care crisis" by lessening "the pressure on the foster care system that is causing the crisis in the child protection system, particularly the children's courts that deal with such matters".

Income

"It should be a priority to ensure that the families caring for orphans have access to adequate income and that social workers are freed up from chasing foster care backlogs to enable them to respond to the social consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement read.

The bill will soon pass through the Select Committee on Social Services in the National Council of Provinces, after which the department can prescribe an additional grant to help relatives caring for orphans.

Meanwhile, DSD Western Cape spokesperson Esther Lewis said designated social workers had continued doing their jobs from home during lockdown. Home visits had only been conducted where necessary, she said.

"Where emergency interventions were required, social workers still conducted home visits. Designated social workers collaborated with local Children's Courts to ensure that foster care orders were timeously extended and remained valid during lockdown," said Lewis.

She added that some courts allowed social workers to electronically extend the orders.

Lewis said 36 000 children are currently in foster care in the Western Cape.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Covid-19: Another hard lockdown 'possible' as SA prepares for spike in deaths - Mkhize
LIVE | Another hard lockdown 'possible', dumped tests 'dangerous' and new swine flu strain found
Strict lockdown rules make SA unhappiest in country comparison - study
Read more on:
cape towncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 2157 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 1053 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 1715 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.34
(-0.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-1.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-0.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-0.89)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.36)
Gold
1782.58
(+0.57)
Silver
18.15
(+1.72)
Platinum
822.00
(+1.04)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1921.00
(+1.82)
All Share
54362.36
(+0.41)
Top 40
50174.95
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10033.83
(-0.72)
Industrial 25
75481.17
(+0.45)
Resource 10
51292.46
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

10h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo