23m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Independent schools turn to online learning

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ome independent schools opened this week, but the majority are due to reopen on 18 January. (Papi Morake, Gallo Images)
ome independent schools opened this week, but the majority are due to reopen on 18 January. (Papi Morake, Gallo Images)
  • Independent schools have welcomed the decision to postpone the reopening of schools. 
  • They say they will use online learning when classes resume next week. 
  • The Basic Education Department says it can't force independent schools to shutdown. 

While independent schools have made a decision to turn to online learning after the opening of schools was postponed, at least one private school in Johannesburg seems to be an outlier.

Helpmekaar College in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, sent a newsletter to parents that all 1 200 boys should report to school on Monday, January 18. 

In the newsletter,  the principal JP van der Merwe said strict Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to and that children who have symptoms should stay home. Despite Covid-19 restrictions, the school has a whole calendar of events planned. 

A concert for Grade 8 pupils has also been planned for Friday, 22 January, and a choir camp for the Saturday and Sunday 23 and 24 January. 

READ | What is the new date for the reopening of schools and when will the 2020 matric results be released?

The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa [Isasa] has called on all schools to cancel extra-curricular activities such as orientation camps and sports tournaments and asked that classes be moved online.

On Friday morning, Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule announced that schools will reopen on 15 February because the country is still in the grips of the second wave of Covid-19. 

They were due to open on 27 January. Some independent schools opened this week, but the majority are due to reopen on 18 January. 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s advisor, Mzwandile Matthews, said they had consulted with independent school bodies on the decision to postpone the opening. "The determination that was made at our consultation from both Naisa [National Alliance of Independent Schools] and Isasa was that they persuade the schools that have already opened to consider following the new protocols.

"They will have not yet reopened and will be persuaded to consider delaying and following the reopening protocols. Unfortunately we can’t instruct them. We hope they will consider closing and reopening as stated…" Matthews said. 

Naisa said it was happy with the decision to postpone the opening. 

Naisa secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur said: "We agree with the decision and we have notified our members to comply although it will have major implications on schools; the health of our children and staff comes first." 

Ansur said, while schools are closed, most of the independent schools registered with them will continue with online lessons. "While schools are closed physically, most of our schools are going to in fact offer the online teaching programmes.

"Those schools that were due to start on 25 January will start kicking in the online programme then," Ansur said.

He said the sector would not want to jeopardise lagging behind the curriculum. Isasa said it would release a statement later on Friday. This week, Isasa said if opening was postponed, it would also move classes online. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
educationcoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6469 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5559 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 495 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.87)
Gold
1827.50
(+0.01)
Silver
24.75
(+0.10)
Platinum
1070.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
54.89
(-2.34)
Palladium
2377.00
(+0.59)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan 2021

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan 2021

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo