26m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Industry warns of panic buying if Ramaphosa announces new alcohol rules tonight

Helena Wasserman
(File, Getty Images)
(File, Getty Images)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce stricter rules for alcohol buying on Sunday evening.
  • While hospitals are struggling to cope with Covid-19 patients, they also now have to cope with a big spike in alcohol-related trauma cases. 
  • But the alcohol industry warns that the income of one million people could be threatened by the move, which could also lead to panic buying.

For the first time in more than three weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday night.

He may announce restrictions on alcohol sales following pleas from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and others.

This week, Mkhize said that an increase in alcohol-related trauma cases is putting a strain on hospitals, and tabled the issue before the National Coronavirus Command Council, which met over the weekend.

There has been a surge in coronavirus infections in South Africa, which currently stands at 264 184 - putting the country in the top 10 worldwide, eclipsing even Italy (242 827), which has been one of the hardest hit.

While South Africa's death rate of 3 971 is still comparatively low compared to countries with similar infection rates - in Italy, nearly 35 000 people died - local hospitals are taking strain.

News24 reported this week that all government hospitals in Gauteng have reached maximum bed capacity, while in the Eastern Cape hospitals have also been struggling to cope with an influx of patients.

The situation has been worsened by a spike in the number of alcohol-related trauma cases since the ban on alcohol sales was lifted on 1 June. Mkhize reported a 40% to 50% increase in trauma cases.

"When there was a lockdown, it was quite clear that casualty departments did not have a lot of pressure," Mkhize said. "We have now been receiving in this hospital, and many other hospitals, lots of complaints about that fact that the alcohol-related trauma is causing a lot of pressure."

News24 previously reported that in recent weeks, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane have also spoken about the impact of alcohol-related cases on hospitals.

But the alcohol industry has cautioned government against further restrictions to sales.

In a statement - supported by the South African Liquor Brandowners' Association (SALBA), the Beer Association of South Africa (BASA), VinPro, Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA) and the Liquor Traders Council of South Africa (LTCSA) - the industry warned that a further ban on sales would affect the income of up to one million people.

"After an initial liquor stock-up that lasted two weeks, liquor sales have started slowing recently and the share of spend has dropped to below what it was last year," the industry said in a statement.

It also warned of increased contagion due to panic buying.

SALBA CEO Kurt Moore said that: "As an industry we are deeply concerned about the surge of Covid-19 infections, however, any additional restriction on sales, including an outright ban, shorter trading hours or further restrictions on trading, would likely increase panic buying and overcrowding at retail outlets, which would increase the risk of transmission of the virus."

Under Level 3, consumers can buy alcohol products from Monday to Thursday between 09:00 and 17:00.

Other issues that Ramaphosa may address on Sunday night could include confusion over leisure travel. The presidency shared social posts on Friday evening that appeared to announce that hotels, lodges and guest houses can accommodate leisure tourists - and not only business travellers.

To the disappointment of hotels, these were soon deleted, after the presidency said the posts were made in error, and that accommodation should not be open for leisure travel yet.

Related Links
Alcohol sales ban back in the spotlight amid complaints to govt's coronavirus command council
Lockdown: Public concern about rise in violence following lifting of booze ban, survey finds
FACT CHECK | Were 34 000 hospital beds occupied by alcohol related incidents after liquor ban...
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosazweli mkhizecoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Falling pregnant isn't always as easy as it seems. Did you fall pregnant:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
right away, what a blessing!
53% - 845 votes
after a while, it took a few months
17% - 276 votes
only after a year or more of trying
29% - 461 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.77
(-0.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.95
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.09)
Gold
1798.22
(+0.06)
Silver
18.69
(+0.13)
Platinum
824.50
(+0.30)
Brent Crude
43.14
(+2.10)
Palladium
1961.36
(+0.61)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo