Lockdown: Interprovincial travel now allowed, 4 more airports to reopen, says Mbalula

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.
GCIS
  • Four more airports have been permitted to operate under Level 2 travel regulations.
  • Interprovincial travel is now permitted - subject to restrictions on public transport. 
  • There are now 18 airports back operating again.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Tuesday that four more airports have been permitted to operate under Level 2 travel regulations.

A total of 18 airports are now be able to operate.

Mthatha Airport in the Eastern Cape, Hoedspruit and Phalaborwa Airports in Limpopo, and Margate Airport in KwaZulu-Natal are now operational, according to a statement.

READ | Here are all the rules for weddings under lockdown

"Despite the move to alert Level 2, we must retain the same measure and vigilance in ensuring that the health protocols are strictly adhered to and the spread of the pandemic is arrested," said Mbalula.

Among the new travel regulations, interprovincial travel is now permitted, though subject to restrictions on public transport. Mini-buses and midi-buses are permitted to carry a maximum of 70% of their licensed passengers when undertaking long distance travel.

According to Mbalula, long distance is defined as any distance in excess of 200km, irrespective of whether it crosses the provincial boundary or not.

READ | SA will have a zero-alcohol driving limit by December, says Mbalula

Buses, shuttle services, scholar transport, mini-buses and midi-buses on trips less than 200km can operate at 100%, but rail operations are still only permitted to carry 70% passengers.

Mbalula said that, so far, the Civil Aviation Authority had done a "splendid job" in ensuring compliance with safety and health measures.

He also addressed maritime transport.

"In line with the gradual easing of restrictions, foreign crew changes are permitted only at the Cape Town Port and at the Port of Durban," he said.

Read more on:
fikile mbalulacoronaviruslockdown
