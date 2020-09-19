47m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: It is back to school for teachers who were on leave due to comorbidities

Sesona Ngqakamba
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • All teachers who were granted Covid-19 concessions will be expected to report for duty again on Monday.
  • Those who are still unwell will have to apply for normal sick leave.
  • Schools have been advised to rework timetables and ensure there is appropriate social distancing. 

Teachers - who were on comorbidity absence, over the age of 60 and have been working from home - will now be expected to return to work from Monday as the country moves to Level 1 of the lockdown, the Department of Basic Education has said.

According to a statement by the department on Saturday, more than 22 500 teachers were granted approval for concessions countrywide in terms of the Education Labour Relations Council's Collective Agreement 1 of 2020.

The agreement was aimed at providing a concession for teachers employed in terms of Act 78 of 1998 of Employment of Educators Act who are affected due to risk factors relating to Covid-19.

The agreement, dated 30 May 2020, was signed by the department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli and South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke.

READ | Basic education dept revises promotion requirements for grades 10,11 due to impact of Covid-19

It stated the department had put appropriate measures in place to accommodate teachers who were at high risk, had comorbidities or were over the age of 60. 

The agreement read: "Employees who have comorbidities and those who are 60 years and above will remain home on full pay subject to all requirements…" 

It also allowed those who had comorbidities and were 60 years and above, but who wished to continue reporting for duty at schools, to agree with principals and for relevant measures to be in place to ensure their safety. 

The agreement, however, noted the concessions granted would only be applicable for the duration of levels 3 and 2.

"The implication of the announcement by [President Cyril Ramaphosa] of moving the country to alert Level 1 means the concessions to work from home will no longer apply from midnight on Sunday 20 September 2020," the department said.

The department said:
  • There are instances where substitute teachers have been appointed in the place of educators who have been granted a concession to work from home.
  • As teachers with comorbidities will return to school on Monday, the provincial education department should honour the contractual obligations entered into between the substitute educators and the provincial department.

It added all affected employees would now have to report for duty from Monday, but if some were still not well, they would be required to "follow the normal sick leave protocols". 

Principals have also been advised to rework timetables as of Monday and school management teams and school governing bodies have been advised to ensure requirements for physical distancing were met as per the department's standard norms and standards under Covid-19.

Schools must also put in place appropriate adjustments for physical distancing and for the timetable to accommodate a certain percentage of the total pupil population who would be attending on a specific day.

Related Links
Lockdown left 13 million pupils without any form of adequate schooling - PSC
Why there is such a high rate of absenteeism at Limpopo schools
Schools reopening: Need for more teachers will be clear after two weeks, says Motshekga
Read more on:
department of basic educationsouth africaeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
63% - 1794 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 298 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

17h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1949.72
(+0.03)
Silver
26.74
(+0.09)
Platinum
928.80
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
43.52
(-0.32)
Palladium
2356.01
(+0.63)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo