Lockdown killing: State asks court to convict guard on dolus eventualis

A security guard allegedly shot and killed Sibusiso Amos on 29 March 2020.

The State said the security guard used a weapon " synonymous with killing" .

The defence lawyer said there was "total mayhem" on the day of the incident.

A security officer accused of killing a civilian using a state-issued firearm during lockdown Level 5, would have been aware that he would either hurt or kill someone, the State contended in asking he be found guilty of dolus eventualis, not premeditated murder.



Siphiwe Ndlovu allegedly shot dead Sibusiso Amos on 29 March 2020 during Level 5 lockdown.



Ndlovu was accompanying Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers in Vosloorus.

In the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, prosecutor advocate Rolene Barnard asked Judge Phanuel Mudau to find Ndlovu guilty on dolus eventualis (awareness of the likely outcome of an action), not premeditated murder.

READ | 'I was kicked in private parts' - metro cop claims he was attacked on day Sibusiso Amos was killed

"With the evidence before the court, there was no reason for police to enter the premises where Amos was fatally wounded with a shotgun loaded with live ammunition. On three other charges of attempted murder, a conviction on assault to cause grievous bodily harm would be appropriate.

Leg

"There was no foreseeable reason to kill other people in the house. When looking at his conduct, what did he think? What did he think would happen when he fired at an unarmed person in an enclosed area? I submit that the second leg of dolus eventualis was proved. He used a firearm which is a weapon. He used a weapon that is synonymous with killing," said Barnard.

Defence lawyer, advocate Francois Roets, said there was total mayhem in the place where Amos was killed.

"At the time he fired the [fatal] shot, he must have realised that people would be injured or killed. He did not think of killing anybody. He didn't have the second leg of dolus eventualis. The heart of it is that Ndlovu reconciled himself with foreseeability.

"The State failed to prove he had the second leg of intention to kill. He didn't think that someone would die should he fire a bullet he believed were rubber bullets. All shots that had been fired were rubber bullets. It could have been unreasonable for him to believe that the firearm he picked up was loaded with live ammunition," said Roets.

Judge Phanuel Mudau reserved judgment to 17 June.