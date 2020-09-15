1h ago

add bookmark

Lockdown left 13 million pupils without any form of adequate schooling - PSC

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A report says 13 million pupils were left in the lurch during lockdown.
A report says 13 million pupils were left in the lurch during lockdown.
iStock
  • According to the Public Service Commission (PSC), approximately 13 million pupils were affected and left without any form of adequate schooling because of the lockdown. 
  • This was exacerbated by the fact many pupils could not learn online due to financial constraints and not having data or access to the internet. 
  • The PSC also noted 20% of schools had access to internet connectivity for teaching and learning purposes.

As Covid-19 hit South Africa and schools closed as a result of the lockdown, approximately 13 million pupils were affected and left without any form of adequate schooling. 

This according to the Public Service Commission's (PSC) quarterly bulletin which looked at the period between 1 April and 30 June 2020.

The bulletin, titled Pulse of the Public Service, focused on governance matters in the public service sector, including service delivery during the lockdown and the overall number of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC until 30 June.

Following lockdowns by countries around the world, the adoption of remote learning was seen as the solution to schools being closed.

However, the PSC said Covid-19 exposed the glaring inequality in the education system as it became manifest in the digital divide of online learning between and within countries, including high-income countries to support online learning during school closures.

READ | Coronavirus: 55 schools in Western Cape report cases, 30 schools in Gauteng

"The situation is worse in middle- and low-income countries in which the majority of learners do not have sufficient access to the internet or the necessary devices to enable online learning at home," it added.

Affected

"South Africa fits into this latter category in which learning has all but ceased for millions of learners since the beginning of the lockdown."

According to the PSC, 13 million pupils were affected and could not school remotely.

It added only 20% of schools had access to internet connectivity for teaching and learning purposes, according to a study by JET Education Services.

Furthermore, the reality is that many of these learners do not have access to stable electricity, television and internet connections at their homes, which exacerbates the struggle to gain a quality education.

"The question is, should schools be opened or closed and do school closures increase inequality and poverty given that schools provide essential meals to hungry children? There are no easy answers, however, solutions must be found.

READ | Covid-19: Not all schools were able to reopen for matrics in Gauteng, Lesufi says

"For countries in which schools have massive resource and infrastructure constraints, it is almost futile to speculate on the benefits of the 4th Industrial Revolution [4IR] or even some of the modern technology that many in the enfranchised classes take for granted."

The PSC said possible solutions to the problem could include turning to education programmes on lower-technology options like television and radio to dramatically increase access to remote learning.

"One such tool that South Africa can leverage on is Interactive Radio Instruction," the PSC said.

"According to the World Bank report on Improving Education Quality through Interactive Radio Instruction, the concept is to combine broadcast radio or another audio medium with an emphasis on active learning to improve educational quality.

"However, it is different from the conventional distance learning programmes because the intention is not just to increase access but more importantly to improve educational quality."

Reopening of schools

The PSC noted when schools reopened, it was clear some did not meet all the prerequisites for the reopening as indicated by the minister of basic education.

This includes instances where the supply of personal protective equipment was not sufficient, equipment such as thermometers were dysfunctional as they provided wrong readings, and the still present issue of pit toilets.

"To observe social distancing, the Department of Basic Education ensured that an average of 20 learners were accommodated per class. This is indicative of the historical infrastructure challenge. Provision for isolation rooms was also not provided in the majority of schools."

The PSC provided feedback to the department on the improvement of conditions in anticipation of the other grades returning to schools as the Covid-19 regulations are eased.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

Related Links
DA calls on education MEC to intervene so Zim teachers can return to SA
EFF statement on banned-for-life student Yolanda Dyantyi a concern, says Rhodes University
KZN pupil beaten in bullying incident back at school and 'recovering well', says education dept
Read more on:
educationcoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 3021 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 651 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 7465 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2915 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.40
(+1.43)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(+1.61)
ZAR/AUD
11.99
(+1.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.24)
Gold
1954.90
(-0.03)
Silver
27.22
(+0.28)
Platinum
978.78
(+2.37)
Brent Crude
40.14
(-0.37)
Palladium
2408.26
(+4.18)
All Share
56130.78
(-0.35)
Top 40
51795.70
(-0.35)
Financial 15
10074.94
(-0.87)
Industrial 25
74889.69
(-0.41)
Resource 10
56708.14
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo