Lockdown Level 1: Ramaphosa to hold high level meetings, discuss possible easing of regulations

Alex Mitchley
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to chair virtual meetings of the PCC and the Nedlac on Tuesday. 
  • It is expected that a possible move to Level 1 of the lockdown may form part of the discussions. 
  • Ramaphosa recently hinted at easing of the lockdown. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to chair virtual meetings of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Tuesday, where discussions may be held on moving the country to level 1 of the lockdown.

The presidency on Monday said the PCC meeting, co-chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza, would bring together ministers, premiers, and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.

EXPLAINER | Lockdown Level 1: Everything we know so far, and what restrictions could fall away

According to the statement, the meeting is expected to deliberate on a report from the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on the country's response to the pandemic.

It is expected that a move to Level 1 of the lockdown may form part of the discussions.

Last week, during a question and answer session, Ramaphosa hinted that a move to level 1 may be on the cards.

Inputs

News24 reported that he said the NCCC is evaluating input from several stakeholders and that proposals from the stakeholders will be considered alongside inputs from the scientists advising government.

City Press reported that Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation later this week where it is highly likely that he will announce the further easing of the lockdown.

Ramaphosa will also be chairing a virtual Nedlac meeting on progress towards the finalisation of a national economic recovery plan on Tuesday.

READ | Are you ready for level 1?

The presidency said this would be a follow-up to the meeting convened by the President on 13 August where social partners tabled proposals.

"The social partners - government, business, labour, and community - have been meeting over the last few weeks to develop a common approach to rebuilding the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," the presidency said in a statement.

"Nedlac is a dialogue platform that brings together social partners in developing effective policies to promote economic growth and increase participation in economic decision making and social equity in South Africa."

Related Links
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosalockdowncoronavirus
