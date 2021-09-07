1h ago

Lockdown Level 2 imminent, with new curfew, booze and gathering rules expected

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council on Tuesday.
  • It is understood that a move to Level 2 is imminent.
  • The possible amendments include an adjusted curfew and an increase in the number of people permitted to attend gatherings.

Alert Level 2 is understood to be imminent, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to announce an easing of restrictions, News24 understands.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) on Tuesday to discuss the possible amendments, which include an adjusted curfew from 23:00 to 04:00.

Among the recommendations, News24 has reliably been informed, are that the number of people at gatherings be increased from 50 to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors, including sporting events. Offsite alcohol sales would also be allowed from Monday to Friday until 18:00 and on-site until 22:00.

It is further understood that the government will consider using incentives to encourage vaccinations, while also exploring the use of vaccination records to allow those who have received their jabs to be able to access activities and amenities.

To date, 13 673 651 vaccines have been administered.

After the meeting, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said consultations would be held with political parties and the religious sector over the coming days.

Adriaan Basson | Being pro-vaccine is not progressive; it's normal

"Following these discussions, the president will address the nation on the way forward to achieve population immunity through vaccination, to continue the protection of lives and livelihoods, and the conditions that would apply to a relaxation of regulations and directions linked to the national state of disaster," she said.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court ruled that local government elections have to take place between 27 October and 1 November.

Ramaphosa moved the country to Level 3 in July, following his meeting with the NCCC and the PCC.

Liquor sales were allowed to resume and the R350 social relief grant was also reinstated to run until March 2022.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Make sure you are vaccinated by the time the fourth wave arrives - Salim Abdool Karim

According to the latest statistics released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Monday, 4 118 new Covid-19 cases had been confirmed, bringing the total infections since the outbreak to 2 824 063.

An additional 198 people have died, increasing the death toll to 83 617.

The majority of new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal at 28%, the Eastern Cape at 24%, and the Free State at 12%.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

Read more on:
cyri ramaphosacoronaivruslockdown
