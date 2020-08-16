1h ago

Lockdown: Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning

Azarrah Karrim
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Following some confusion around when exactly Level 2 will start, News24 reached out to clarify the issue.
  • According to Cogta, Level 2 will start on Tuesday at 00:01.
  • On Saturday, Ramaphosa announced that "nearly all restrictions can be removed" under the new lockdown level.

South Africa will enter lockdown Level 2 at midnight on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this weekend.

However, some have expressed confusion about when exactly Level 2 will kick in.

News24 reached out to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to clarify the issue.

READ | SA down to Level 2 lockdown, with tobacco, alcohol bans lifted

The spokesperson for the department, Lungi Mtshali, said the new regulations start on Tuesday morning, from 00:01.

Ramaphosa announced that, under Level 2, "nearly all restrictions can be removed".

The ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco was also lifted.

Restaurants, bars and taverns will be allowed to operate, under certain protocols, such as the times of operation and the number of people.

Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments until 22:00, while liquor outlets will be allowed to sell for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday between 09:00 to 17:00 only.


EXPLAINER | These are the changes under Level 2 - including the lifting of liquor, tobacco ban

Ramaphosa also announced that inter-provincial travel will be permitted, and family and social visits will be allowed.

However, the restrictions on international travel, public gatherings - including funerals and religious events - spectators at sporting events as well as the curfew will remain.

