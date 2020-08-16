Lockdown: Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning

Following some confusion around when exactly Level 2 will start, News24 reached out to clarify the issue.

According to Cogta, Level 2 will start on Tuesday at 00:01.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa announced that "nearly all restrictions can be removed" under the new lockdown level.

South Africa will enter lockdown Level 2 at midnight on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this weekend.

However, some have expressed confusion about when exactly Level 2 will kick in.

News24 reached out to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to clarify the issue.

The spokesperson for the department, Lungi Mtshali, said the new regulations start on Tuesday morning, from 00:01.

WHAT IS SO HARD TO UNDERSTAND ABOUT MONDAY AT MIDNIGHT?

Monday, you wait till night time, clock hits 12AM. 00:01 is Tuesday morning. Please people, go back to school or something ??‍????‍????‍?? #RemoveANCfromPower #VoetsekANC #ANCMustFall #Idiots #LockdownLevel2 #LockdownSA — Brandon (@myforcey) August 16, 2020

@fita_sa The ban is lifted on midnight Monday right so people are confused, myself included. Does this mean we are able to purchase cigarettes tomorrow or on Tuesday only? #LockdownLevel2 — Justin (@jerasmus_1) August 16, 2020

monday is a public holiday. it is what it is. #lockdownlevel2 pic.twitter.com/JGmUyXCbgh — Schejuan Sauce (@JuAn_12_1) August 15, 2020

Ramaphosa announced that, under Level 2, "nearly all restrictions can be removed".

The ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco was also lifted.



Restaurants, bars and taverns will be allowed to operate, under certain protocols, such as the times of operation and the number of people.

Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments until 22:00, while liquor outlets will be allowed to sell for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday between 09:00 to 17:00 only.

President #Ramaphosa: Even as we open up economic activity, it will take a long time for industries and businesses to recover, and there is much work still to be done. On Thursday, I convened all the social partners in #NEDLAC, namely government, labour, business & community. — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020

Public spaces may be used for outdoor activity under Level 2 of the nationwide lockdown, but restrictions on social gatherings remain to minimise the potential for coronavirus transmission. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/gv8ZjiwUE4 — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020

As South Africa moves to lockdown Level 2 on August 18, prohibitions on the sale of alcohol & tobacco products will be lifted. Gyms & fitness centres will be permitted to reopen. Appropriate restrictions & safety precautions will apply to protect public health. #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/lWPDZeQ4cX — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) August 15, 2020





Ramaphosa also announced that inter-provincial travel will be permitted, and family and social visits will be allowed.

However, the restrictions on international travel, public gatherings - including funerals and religious events - spectators at sporting events as well as the curfew will remain.