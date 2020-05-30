23m ago

Lockdown Level 3: Curfews to be lifted for public transport

Ntwaagae Seleka
Commuters taxis being disinfected. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)
  • Public transport vehicles permitted to operate throughout the day with no time restrictions.
  • Pupils, students and others, including MPs, will be allowed to travel between provinces but with relevant permits.
  • All driver's licence testing and vehicle testing centres as well as provincial regulatory entities will resume operations.

Taxis and buses will be allowed to operate throughout the day with no time restrictions, but with limited passengers from Monday. 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced minibus-taxis will remain at 70% loading capacity, while buses, e-hailing transport, metered taxis and shuttles as well as chauffer and charter services will stay at 50%.

He said public transport vehicles were only permitted to ferry people who were allowed to travel between provinces in terms of the regulations. 

Mbalula added such travel was restricted to people undertaking work responsibilities or performing a service permitted under Level 3, provided they were in possession of the requisite permit.

People moving to a new place of residence, those caring for an immediate family member, pupils or students who have to commute to and from those schools or institutions of higher learning during periods when those schools or institutions are also permitted to travel.

"Attendance of funerals, transportation of mortal remains, obtaining medical treatment, people returning to their place of residence from a quarantine or isolation facility, movement of children and MPs performing oversight responsibilities are also allowed to travel between provinces," he said.

Meanwhile, all driver's licence testing and vehicle testing centres as well as provincial regulatory entities will resume operations on 1 June.
