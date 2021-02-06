Lockdown: Man arrested for allegedly assaulting a reporter during an anti-mask protest

Anti-mask protesters allegedly attacked journalists at a beach in the Western Cape on Saturday.

Protesters believe that the lockdown and the law making the wearing of masks compulsory is unconstitutional.

One person has been arrested.

A protester was arrested for allegedly assaulting a reporter during an anti-mask protest on a Western Cape beach on Saturday.



Journalists covering the anti-mask and lockdown protests at Fish Hoek beach in the Western Cape, claimed that they were assaulted for wearing masks.

The #WeAreMore protesters believe that the government regulation to wear a mask in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 was unconstitutional.

Speaking to News24, Athi Mtongana - a reporter for television channel Newzroom Afrika, alleged: "I was leaving when the woman approached me.

"She asked if we were part of the media. When we said 'yes', she said she didn't speak to people who wear masks because they supported paedophilia. When I asked her 'how', that's when she threw my phone to the ground."

Mtongana said after the incident she had to leave the beach as she was rushing to another assignment, but that she would open a case against the woman. "I am going to lay charges because we have to do our work without being intimidated."

She claimed there were police officers on the beach, but they didn't enforce mask wearing.

eNCA's Monique Mortlock's mask was ripped from her face by one of the protesters who refused to speak to her because she was wearing a mask.

We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the #WeAreMore protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because I'm wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0 — Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021

Following the fracas, the man who allegedly assaulted Mortlock was arrested.

Police arrested one of the organizers after he assaulted a news reporter with broadcaster eNCA at Fish Hoek beach, during a #WeAreMore protest action against the lockdown @TimesLIVE @CapeTown #covid19insa @COVID_19_ZA #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/LmpVQtBNHk — Esa Alexander (@ezaap) February 6, 2021

Cape Town police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: "A man in his forties was arrested this morning on Fish Hoek beach for assault and crimen injuria following an incident between him and a 29-year-old female reporter. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Once charged, he is due to make a court appearance in Simon's Town."

In a statement, #WeAreMore condemned their leaders' actions. "Woke Nation and its affiliate organisations categorically condemn such behaviour and want to inform everyone that such actions go against the principles of what we stand for and only hamper what we intend to achieve from such demonstrations."

While they apologised to Mortlock, the organisation said it would not comment further until they get clarity from the man on why he had allegedly attacked her.