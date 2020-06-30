Lockdown: Prasa to resume limited services on Wednesday, 4 lines to operate nationally

Prasa will resume its services on a limited scale on Wednesday.

Commuter trains stopped their services for 13 weeks as the country went under lockdown on 27 March.

Commuters have been warned to wear masks inside and outside trains, and to observe physical distancing.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will resume its services on Wednesday, under strict conditions to adhere to regulations.

Only a few commuter trains are expected to return to carrying passengers.

Prasa announced on Tuesday that it will only operate four lines nationally.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said their trains had been parked for 13 weeks because of the lockdown.

It is now ready to resume a limited service - from Wednesday.

In Gauteng, trains will only operate between Piennarspoort and Pretoria Stations from 05:00 to 09:00 and between 15:00 and 19:00.

In the Western Cape, trains will operate between Cape Town and Retreat Stations from 05:00 to 09:00 and between 15:00 and 19:00.

In the Eastern Cape, trains will operate on both the East London and Port Elizabeth lines from 05:15 to 08:00 and between 15:30 and 18:40.

Mgitywa said they will prioritise Covid-19 hygiene protocols inside trains and on platforms, and also reminded passengers to wear masks regularly.

"Passengers are encouraged to arrive at stations wearing facial masks and observe physical distancing. No hawkers will be allowed to operate outside the station gate, inside the train station, on the platforms and inside the trains.

"No eating or drinking will be allowed inside trains to ensure passengers keep their masks on at all times," said Mgitywa.

Prasa has encouraged passengers, who don't feel well, to not board trains.

"Prasa will continuously deep clean all its operational trains and high-volume areas in the stations. Passengers are encouraged to observe social distance markers inside the train, social distance markings next to the ticket office and at the platforms at all times.

"We welcome all our customers back onto our service as we work together towards the fight against Covid-19. Let's keep healthy and be safe at all times," Mgitywa said.