1h ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: Prasa to resume limited services on Wednesday, 4 lines to operate nationally

Ntwaagae Seleka
(Tariro Washinyira, GroundUp)
(Tariro Washinyira, GroundUp)
  • Prasa will resume its services on a limited scale on Wednesday.
  • Commuter trains stopped their services for 13 weeks as the country went under lockdown on 27 March.
  • Commuters have been warned to wear masks inside and outside trains, and to observe physical distancing.
 

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will resume its services on Wednesday, under strict conditions to adhere to regulations.

Only a few commuter trains are expected to return to carrying passengers.

Prasa announced on Tuesday that it will only operate four lines nationally.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said their trains had been parked for 13 weeks because of the lockdown.

It is now ready to resume a limited service - from Wednesday.

In Gauteng, trains will only operate between Piennarspoort and Pretoria Stations from 05:00 to 09:00 and between 15:00 and 19:00.

In the Western Cape, trains will operate between Cape Town and Retreat Stations from 05:00 to 09:00 and between 15:00 and 19:00.

In the Eastern Cape, trains will operate on both the East London and Port Elizabeth lines from 05:15 to 08:00 and between 15:30 and 18:40.

READ | Rough ride for commuters as taxis hike fares and trains are still grounded

Mgitywa said they will prioritise Covid-19 hygiene protocols inside trains and on platforms, and also reminded passengers to wear masks regularly.

"Passengers are encouraged to arrive at stations wearing facial masks and observe physical distancing. No hawkers will be allowed to operate outside the station gate, inside the train station, on the platforms and inside the trains.

"No eating or drinking will be allowed inside trains to ensure passengers keep their masks on at all times," said Mgitywa.

Prasa has encouraged passengers, who don't feel well, to not board trains.

"Prasa will continuously deep clean all its operational trains and high-volume areas in the stations. Passengers are encouraged to observe social distance markers inside the train, social distance markings next to the ticket office and at the platforms at all times.

"We welcome all our customers back onto our service as we work together towards the fight against Covid-19. Let's keep healthy and be safe at all times," Mgitywa said.

Related Links
Level 3 lockdown: Prasa to resume services on 1 July at selected railway lines
Why is Prasa still trying to buy trains that cannot be used?
Railway station gets clean
Read more on:
prasalockdowncoronavirustransport
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 2228 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 1088 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 1787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.36
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
21.50
(-1.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-1.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.38)
Gold
1779.94
(+0.42)
Silver
18.16
(+1.76)
Platinum
826.00
(+1.53)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1932.00
(+2.42)
All Share
54362.36
(+0.41)
Top 40
50174.95
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10033.83
(-0.72)
Industrial 25
75481.17
(+0.45)
Resource 10
51292.46
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

13h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo