Lockdown: Ramaphosa announces longer curfew to prevent super-spreader events

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the curfew will be extended - from 23:00 to 04:00.

Further restrictions include a 100 person limit for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events.

This is being done to prevent super-spreader events amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

To prevent super-spreader events, the government has imposed a longer curfew and placed further restrictions on gatherings across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday evening amid a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

"Gatherings – especially social gatherings and parties – are the largest source of outbreaks," said Ramaphosa.

He said, in many such gatherings, social distancing was not observed, crowded venues were not properly ventilated, hand sanitiser was not readily available, and people were not wearing masks.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa announces closure of beaches, alcohol restrictions

"Many people consume alcoholic drinks at these super-spreader events, with the result that people become less careful about taking measures to protect themselves and prevent infection," he said.

He held up the recent post-matric Rage Festival event in Ballito as "a harsh reminder of how dangerous large gatherings can be".

"We now know that nearly 1 000 young people from Gauteng, who attended the event, have tested positive for the coronavirus. What we don't yet know is how many more people each of them has infected. It is said that up to 300 families could, in turn, have been infected," he said.

Infections

"The sad truth about this pandemic is that festivals, concerts and parties – which should be occasions for fun and joy – are proving to be sources of infection and illness, and may even lead to deaths."

He said the current restrictions on the size of gatherings were not doing enough.

"Therefore, gatherings – including religious gatherings – may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events.

READ | All the new rules for December: Close beaches, booze restrictions, curfews

"At all times, and particularly in smaller venues, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

"All gatherings must include adequate ventilation, social distancing, wearing of masks and provision of hand sanitiser."

Ramaphosa said another focus area was to ease the burden on health services due to "irresponsible alcohol consumption".

Therefore, the curfew would be longer, starting at 23:00 and ending at 04:00.

"Non-essential establishments, including restaurants and bars, will have to close at 22:00, so that staff and patrons can get home before the enforcement of the curfew.

"The curfew is meant to prevent gatherings that go on late into the night, while enabling restaurants, bars and taverns to continue to operate and earn an income."

He reminded the nation that the curfew will also apply to Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

"This means that we will all need to make changes to the way in which we celebrate these occasions."

He said it was safer to socialise with your immediate family than with large gatherings which could cause the virus to spread.

He also said that so-called "after tears" parties will be prohibited.

"We will not allow large numbers of people congregating in any one place without proper controls or protocols in place," Ramaphosa said.